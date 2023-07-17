AN awareness tour, aimed at inspiring youths on the South Coast to take action on housing and environmental concerns, exceeded expectations.
A small group of South Coast youth activists organised the tour and ran information sessions aimed at inspiring other young people to take action on what they are calling the "intertwined crisis" of housing and the environment.
Information sessions were held in Manyana and in the Callala area.
Calling their community activist organisation 'Crunchtime Australia', the trio of Juliet Fontaine, Jacob Shields, Freya Occleshaw, all freshly out of high school, ran a series of community screenings and workshops called Youth Empowerment Sessions (YES), which started on July 3 in Dalmeny.
Group spokesperson, Jacob Shields, said the tour has exceeded expectations.
"The response has been extraordinary," Jacob said.
"We've got between 30 and 50 people turning up at the screenings of the Crunch Time documentary about the housing development story of Tura Beach. I reckon we've had a total of 150 people attend so far," Jacob said.
"Even the State Member for the South Coast, Liza Butler, turned up at Manyana and sat in on a question and answer session.
"We've had students, teachers, council workers, economists, ecologists and fellow filmmakers attend who want to help us with our plan to establish a network of groups and individuals keen to tackle the intertwined crisis of housing and environment."
Jacob said it was good to connect with other South Coast youths.
"The general energy is one of mutual inspiration and excitement about Crunchtime's potential to reconnect youth with community," he said.
"Our main aim at the community screenings was to connect with people as well as raise funds for Crunchtime so we can continue empowering youth."
The community activists say it's important that the next generation play a role in development matters.
"We must be the regeneration generation - there is no other option. Under this housing paradigm soon no one our age will be able to afford a home while at the same time, we're going to see more Black Summers because of climate change largely driven by land clearing," Jacob said.
"At our YES workshops, we guide young people toward finding self-security, voice and a life purpose.
"We then pair this with an exploration of the interconnected nature of life, discussing how biodiversity and ecology are core parts of being human and then we conclude with planning and presenting a socially and environmentally positive housing solution."
Jacob said the creativity and passion emerging from young leaders is going to "fix this crisis".
