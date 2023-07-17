THE Ulladulla Library when it's cold, wet and windy provides warmth, fun and shelter.
The library, as normal has lots of fun things for both adults and children to enjoy
Here is some of the library's activities for all to enjoy.
Monthly Movies at Ulladulla Library
Wednesday, July 19 from 2pm
As a CODA (Child of Deaf Adults) Ruby is the only hearing person in her deaf family. When the family's fishing business is threatened, Ruby finds herself torn between pursuing her passion at Berklee College of Music and her fear of abandoning her parents. Bookings can be made online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call 4444 8820.
Winter warmers challenge
Come in and vote for our wonderful entries for the Shoalhaven Libraries Winter Warmers Challenge. Vote for Best item or Most unusual creation. All beanies and scarves will be donated to local charities. Pick up an entry form from the Library. Voting closes July 23.
Be connected senior tech program
Tuesdays July and August from 2pm to 3pm
Book into one of the library's free Be Connected Tech Programs which cover a range of tech-related topics and help you build the skills and confidence to use computers, tablets and smartphones. For more information: head to our website, speak to one of our friendly staff or drop into Ulladulla Library. Bookings can be made online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call 4444 8820.
Regular weekly events for the kids
Baby Rhymetime on Mondays at 10.30-11am
Get to meet other parents and carers of babies at these fun sessions which feature music, rhymes, and stories. For babies aged 0-18months. Bookings can be made online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call 4444 8820.
Toddler Storytime on Tuesdays at 10.30-11am
Come along for some stories, rhymes, music or craft for Toddlers and Pre-schoolers. For children aged 18mths to five years. Bookings can be made online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call 4444 8820.
