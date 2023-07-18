In recognition of homelessness week 2023, and homelessness in the Ulladulla community, Safe Waters Community Care [SWCC] is planning a rough sleeping event.
The event will be held from Saturday, August 12 from 5pm until 8am Sunday, August 13 at the group's highway shelter in Ulladulla and people are urged to take part - see details below.
Alarmingly, there are over 116,000 people experiencing homelessness on any given night, according to SWCC, in Australia.
"From couch surfing to living in an emergency shelter, homelessness can look different for everyone," a SWCC spokesperson said.
"In Australia, domestic and family violence remains a leading cause of homelessness."
SWCC alone has recorded over 360 applications for people who are homeless and sleeping rough in the local area since its establishment in 2019.
"Those are just the people that we know about, many people never reach out for assistance," the spokesperson said.
Homelessness Week [August 7-13] raises awareness of homelessness in Australia and the importance of social housing as a long term solution.
Suggestions for supporting the SWCC rough sleeping initiative are:
Sleep rough for a night:
Sleep rough for the night at our highway shelter in Ulladulla on the grass next to the shelter. Bring a swag, a sleeping bag or sleep in your car (in the allocated car park).
Sponsor a rough sleeper:
If you are unable to sleep rough, you can always sponsor a friend, community member or SWCC volunteer, staff, or board member to sleep rough for a night.
There will be a food van available to provide a warm meal on Saturday evening and coffee on Sunday morning.
Call SWCC intake on 0457 740 951 or email reception@safewaterscc.org to find out more.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.