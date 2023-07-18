LED by a return to the Junior State Titles, there has been lots happening for the Ulladulla and Districts Netball Association players, coaches and committee.
An Ulladulla under 14s representative team recently represented the association at the Junior State Titles in Sydney and played some great matches.
The side did not make the play-offs but will be better for the experience.
It has been years since a local team was part of the State Titles circuit and the other associations, in a show of spirit, cheered the Ulladulla side on.
There are always fun and exciting things taking place within the Ulladulla and Districts Netball Association.
The association suggests you give your local netball page a like and follow on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ulladullanetball or Instagram to tune in on everything netball wise for the local area.
