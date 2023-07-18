The Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs celebrated a number of player milestones in their 42-18 defeat of the Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles on Saturday at Bill Andriske Oval.
It was a crucial match for the strong Bulldogs side, who have finals aspirations heading into the final four rounds of the Group Seven regular season. The Milton win, and Jamberoo's loss to Berry-Shoalhaven Heads 24-20, saw the Bulldogs jump into fifth position, for the first time this year, as they head into round 15 this weekend.
More important then the game itself was the milestones that last Saturday held for several Milton-Ulladulla athletes.
First grade captain Blake Mackey celebrated his 200th game with the club, while strong prop Callum Franchi ran out for his 100th.
In second grade, captain coach Wade Walker played his 150th game for the club. His side also waltzed to an impressive win over the then undefeated Eagles, 26-14, which moved Milton back into the top five.
The Bulldogs got off to a quick start against the Eagles. Second rower Jarrah Treweek took the feed from Sam Stewart to explode over the line six minutes in. The conversion by Cody Roach made it 6-nil.
It only took 10 minutes before it was 12-nil, when another beautiful setup from Stewart fed the rampaging PJ Thornton to smash his way through the Eagles defence and go over.
The Bulldogs would run in another, before Park secured their first of the match off a blitzing run from winger Dallas Harrison, the conversion was missed and the score would read 18-4 at halftime.
The second half would involve more Milton dominance, running in four converted tries in the period, with Mackey rightfully putting a stamp on his 200th game securing the final try of the game for the Bulldogs off an impressive chase of Roach's grubber kick setup.
The Bulldogs are in a run of their best form of the season and are coming around at just the right time as they enter the last four critical weeks of the 2023 season.
It is a historic time for the Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs club as a whole. For the first time in the club's history, they have five of their six grades currently in the top five an in contention for finals.
Speaking to first grade coach Andy Lynch this season, at the heart of the Bulldogs club, is a sense of family.
"Everyone works for one another, everyone trains with one another, and it's all about building that 'run as one' ethos for the club as a whole", the former professional prop said.
The Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs will look to further cement their top five position in what is sure to be a tough clash with the third-place Gerringong Lions this Saturday, July 22, at Michael Cronin Oval.
Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583
