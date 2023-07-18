Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs jump into top five, player milestones in Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs route of Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles

Sam Baker
By Sam Baker
Updated July 18 2023 - 1:32pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs captain Blake Mackey celebrated his 200th game with the club on Saturday against the Albion-Park-Oak Flats Eagles. Picture by Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs RLFC.
Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs captain Blake Mackey celebrated his 200th game with the club on Saturday against the Albion-Park-Oak Flats Eagles. Picture by Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs RLFC.

The Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs celebrated a number of player milestones in their 42-18 defeat of the Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles on Saturday at Bill Andriske Oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Baker

Sam Baker

Journalist

Sam Baker is Journalist with the South Coast Register on the South Coast of NSW. He also contributes work to The Batemans Bay Post, Milton Ulladulla Times, Southern Highlands News and Illawarra Mercury. Email: sam.baker@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0472 904 583

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.