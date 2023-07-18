Milton Ulladulla's Keele Browne will be returning the Dragons for the 2023 NRLW season and she, like her coach, wants to prove the knockers wrong.
Soward is looking forward to seeing what his new look squad can do in season 2023.
Speaking ahead of the Dragons season opener away to the Newcastle Knights on Saturday, Soward said a player turnover was expected.
"There's always going to be roster changes, especially this year with four new teams," Soward said.
"I haven't been shy in saying that some girls made their own decision to play with friends for new experiences, for money. They maybe didn't like the style of coaching, so we can't shy away from that fact."
St George Illawarra lost the services of Rachel Pearson, Keeley Davis and Kezie Apps, meaning Soward has had the opportunity to mould his own squad.
"I think the main thing that when we put this squad together, was getting 24 girls that wanted to be here and I feel like we've got that. Along with our development girls, it's a very good tight knit group, that have come from all different backgrounds and have all their own stories to tell," Soward said.
"The girls we've recruited there's a lot of talent there that I think see the vision of what we want to build and how we want to build it.
"You get a Dally M player, you get a gold medallist to play in your halves, you get a local junior like Teagan Berry making a transition into fullback - now that's exciting versus worrying about what happened last year.
"I think the refresher we got here with the girls holds me in good stead that we're going to be very confident this year and the years to come."
Soward added the Dragons were looking forward to testing themselves against the reigning premiers Knights.
"No games are going to be easy. It's a short competition, every game is going to count. We're really excited we get to go to a hostile environment early and see where we're at," he said.
