Indian myna bird problem in Ulladulla's CBD

Updated July 19 2023 - 10:28am, first published 10:08am
Indian myna bird problem in Ulladulla's CBD. Picture file
AN Ulladulla resident wants an independent assessment of what he says is still a major Indian myna bird problem in the town's central business district.

