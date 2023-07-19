AN Ulladulla resident wants an independent assessment of what he says is still a major Indian myna bird problem in the town's central business district.
The resident has been raising concerns about the "infestation" for well over a year.
He said Shoalhaven City Council has not done its job in regard to eliminating the problem birds.
Council, however, says the situation with the myna birds is under control - see below.
The infestation is located in a building in the CBD and the concerned resident wants an independent study carried out.
"There are around 200 to 250 myna birds still on the roof of that building, morning and night - every morning, every night, dusk and dawn," the resident said.
"An independent observer would immediately confirm the reality of the numbers of birds.
"However, it has to be observed on top of the roof - it can not be seen from street level."
Meanwhile, council believes you can hear, or not hear in this case, the results from its effort to control Indian myna birds from invading sections of the Ulladulla CBD.
Council staff before work were carried out to prevent the myna birds from roosting in the CBD building say they could not hear the person next to them talk because the birds were making too much noise.
"You could not hear the person next to you talk - no matter what time of the day it was," Council's Manager - Environmental Services, Dr Michael Roberts said.
"Now you can hear the person next to you talking."
Recordings were taken prior to and after the works and "there is a significant difference" when it comes to the noise level, according to Dr Roberts.
"The density - the number of animals per unit area has significantly decreased. We are not saying the absolute abundance has decreased but they have scattered," he said
"We will continue to observe areas where they can be controlled in council-owned land [eg a park]."
Council came aware of the high density of myna birds in the middle of 2021.
Staff then liaised with local businesses and then prioritised their engagement with those businesses based on the "potential harbourage" of myna birds in the Ulladulla area
"We then served orders on one particular building to decrease the harbourage as low as reasonably possible and those works have been completed," Dr Roberts said.
Observations from environmental health officers collaborated there was a "reduction of the density of myna birds" in and around the area
Dr Roberts explained myna birds love to set their homes where there are people so they have access to food people may drop or leave behind
"What I urge the community to do is reduce the amount of food available to Indian myna birds," he said.
Around your home, he listed uneaten dog food and food scraps things the myna birds would eat that may complement their forage and sheltering habitats.
"This is not to say council has finished the process," Dr Roberts said about the issue.
"We will continue to undertake observations to ascertain the density and abundance of Indian myna birds in that particular location."
Subject to investigations and the harbourage being "on council-owned land" where "there has been appropriate risk assessment undertaken" Dr Roberts said they would consider Indian myna birds eradication and they consulted qualified pest removal technicians in the past.
"However the data and the observations we have collected to date with the cessation of works under order being completed [buildings in the CBD] show the Indian myna bird density has decreased significantly," he said.
"If it increases significantly in an area where we undertake controlled works then we will do it."
Dr Roberts said they appreciated the efforts of residents who let them know about issues like myna birds.
"We urge the community to log Indian myna bird records on MynaScan," he said.
MynaScan is a resource developed to help community members, pest controllers and biosecurity groups to map sightings and the damage that myna birds cause, and coordinate control efforts with local community groups.
MynaScan is managed by the NSW Department of Primary Industries.
Red foxes and rabbits, under the biodiversity act, when it comes to introduced species are rated as more of an environmental concern than Indian myna birds.
