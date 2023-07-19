Milton Ulladulla Times
Mishca Boniface and Ashton Neall named in Australia Surf Life Saving team

Updated July 19 2023 - 12:31pm, first published 12:26pm
Ashton Neall was named in the Pathways Team and Mishca Boniface was named in the Youth Team. Picture supplied
Ashton Neall was named in the Pathways Team and Mishca Boniface was named in the Youth Team. Picture supplied

TWO competitors from the Mollymook Surf Life Saving Club will represent Australia in the upcoming Battle of the Tasman event.

