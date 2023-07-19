TWO competitors from the Mollymook Surf Life Saving Club will represent Australia in the upcoming Battle of the Tasman event.
Ashton Neall was named in the Pathways Team and Mishca Boniface was named in the Youth Team.
They will first be put to the test as they take on New Zealand at the newly created event - the Battle of the Tasman (BoT) in August on the Gold Coast and there is sure to be some intense match racing across pool, beach, and ocean disciplines.
Youth Team coach Craig Holden said he enjoyed making phone calls to the athletes to tell them the good news.
"I am excited to start the journey towards the 2024 Lifesaving World Championships by exposing another talented crop of Australian Youth lifesaving athletes to international lifesaving competition at the upcoming Battle of the Tasman event," he said.
"While we are still a long way from finalising our Australian Youth Lifesaving Team for next year's World Lifesaving Championships, this event will at least allow these youngsters to gain some experience racing at an international level, but at the same time be exposed to the Australian Lifesaving Team culture and ethos."
Holden said the Australian team looked strong.
"This Australian Youth Lifesaving Team is a very young team but brings a blend of experienced youth athletes and talented younger athletes together," he said.
"I am keen to harness the excitement and enthusiasm the debutants will bring, and kick-off with our first international competition in the lead-up to next year's World Championships."
