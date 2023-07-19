Strong bidding is expected when the current Budawang School site goes up for auction next week [Tuesday, July 25].
A new school for the Budawang students is currently being built and the current property at 10 Nurrawallee Street will be auctioned next week at the Shellharbour Civic Centre from 6pm.
AJ Hatch from Ray White Shellharbour City is the selling agent and he can be contacted on 0439 252 675 for further information.
The property has been described as an "incredibly rare opportunity to secure a parcel of land which is located within a short drive or stroll to the picturesque harbour, pristine coastal beaches and lakes, Ulladulla public school, cafes, restaurants and the thriving CBD."
The school site sits on a 3126 square metre parcel of land.
Features include:
The school's lease runs out in January 2024, by then then new school should be completed.
The new school, once complete, will include various purpose-built learning spaces which will be used by the children with special needs from kindergarten to year 12.
Some of these facilities include a hydrotherapy aquatic facility, a new state-of-the-art library, new larger classrooms to fit more students and a canteen.
