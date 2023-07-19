A special event took place for the Mollymook Beachside Veteran golfers, aside from the event they played.
Mick Thompson was made a life member of the Mollymook Beachside Veterans Golf Club which proved to be a popular move.
On the course, a field of 58 golfers played a two-person ambrose event this week.
The winning pair was Greg Wood and John Amer with a score of 26 with second place going to Graham Sweet and John Evans, who scored 26.25 on a countback from third-placed Alan Edwards and Michael McCormack.
Nearest the pins were awarded to Stan Izzard on the first, David Adams on the fifth, Greg Woods on the sixth, and Leonard Astill on the ninth.
Balls were given out for scores down to 27.5.
There was no wildcard this week and will remain at eight balls when the golfers, next week July 26, play a single stableford event.
The game was followed by a presentation to Mick and the distribution of prizes.
