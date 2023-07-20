Lily Rogan's rugby league potential is noted.
The NRL just named her as the Sydney Roosters' rookie to watch.
Lily was not named in the Rooster's team for its match against the Brisbane Broncos at Sunshine Coast Stadium this Saturday [July 22].
However, NRL.com says she is a player to watch.
"An outside back who can play in the centres, back-row or on the wing, the South Coast junior makes a move to Bondi after impressing in the Harvey Norman NSW Premiership for the Illawarra Steelers earlier this year," NRL.com said about the Milton Ulladulla junior.
"Rogan took her game to new heights in 2023 after graduating from the Tarsha Gale Cup, playing alongside the likes of Jillaroos quartet Kezie Apps, Emma Tonegato, Taliah Fuimaono and Keeley Davis in the state competition.
"After earning the Steelers' player of the season award, the 20-year-old is ready to make the next step on the NRLW stage.
"Despite the likes of Jess Sergis and Isabelle Kelly ahead of her in the centres, Rogan's versatility will add some valuable depth to the squad and she should get a crack at some stage throughout the season."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.