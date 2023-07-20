LED by Treading Lightly Incorporated's Youth Team 'TL Re-Generation', a range of Plastic Free July events will be held on Saturday, July 22 in the Milton and Ulladulla area.
The events include a community clean-up, a fashion swap and a screening of Peloton Against Plastic.
The details are:
The clean-up | 9.30am - 10.30am | Ulladulla Sea Pool
Come and take part in an hour of clean-up power! Treading Lightly, the Milton-based environmental grass roots awareness group, will bring all the equipment. People just bring a good-can-clean attitude and protective footwear.
The Fashion Swap | 2.30pm - 5pm | Wyld Spaces, Milton
Join the Treading Lightly Youth Ambassadors, Team TL ReGeneration for this slow-fashion clothes swap event that aims to raise awareness around slow fashion vs fast fashion in the hope to reverse the impact of human-induced climate change.
Details on the clothes swap
Clothing can be dropped at Wyld Spaces in Milton from 9.30am on Saturday, July 22 in return for tokens to be used at the Clothing Swap from 2.30pm. No more than five pieces of clothing in great condition, please. Women's, children's or men's clothing can be swapped. Extra tokens will be given if attending the harbour clean up.
Peloton Against Plastic screening | 5.30pm - 7.30pm | Wyld Spaces, Milton
Join Australian environmental filmmakers Paul Hellier and Jamie Lepre as they ride their bikes 2000kms through South East Asia searching for plastic pollution solutions. "This award-winning film is an uplifting, comical and an inspiring journey that will leave you smiling and amped to make a difference in the world," the event organisers say. Rated: PG
Register here.
