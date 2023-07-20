Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Cr Gillian Boyd attends first Shoalhaven City Council meeting, says she feels positive about new role

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
July 21 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Officially a councillor, Gillian Boyd is feeling positive about her new role
Officially a councillor, Gillian Boyd is feeling positive about her new role

Ward Three's newest councillor is (officially) in the municipal building.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jorja McDonnell

Jorja McDonnell

Journalist

Jorja reports for the South Coast Register, and occasionally the Milton-Ulladulla Times. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.