Officially a councillor, Gillian Boyd is feeling positive about her new role

Ward Three's newest councillor is (officially) in the municipal building.
Cr Gillian Boyd was sworn in to Shoalhaven City Council, attending her first meeting as an elected representative on Monday (July 17)
While the council meeting was a quick and routine affair, Cr Boyd said she has been swept up in a whirlwind of information, as she learns all the ins and outs of her new role.
Before her swearing-in, Cr Boyd had spent the recent week onboarding with council staff.
Overall, she said taking office has been a positive experience.
"Everyone has been really kind, really welcoming - the staff and the councillors as well," she said.
As for her game plan? Ms Boyd said she's expecting to tackle all kinds of issues as they arise - and there's plenty to consider in local government.
"I'm driven by the fact we live in this beautiful area and I want to make sure it stays beautiful, but we have to balance that with, obviously, more people are going to want to live here," she said.
"We want to make sure we keep the balance.
"I will look at what the staff provide, the information we're provided, my own experience, and the advice from other councillors - work through each issue as it comes up, and come up with what I think is a sensible response.
"Of course, the community is a part of it as well. Without their input and support, we wouldn't be able to achieve anything."
Cr Boyd fills the Ward Three vacancy arising from Liza Butler's resignation, following Ms Butler's election to State Government in March.
Cr Boyd is the successful candidate from the mid-term countback election, which recounted the votes from the December 2021 Local Government Election.
With a background in human services, Cr Boyd is experienced in policy development and program delivery.
Over the years she has been a high school science teacher in Victoria, and a public servant in Canberra.
In Ulladulla, Cr Boyd is currently the chairperson of the Land Management Board for the South Pacific Heathland Reserve - a Crown Lands biodiversity conservation reserve.
She is also active in the Ulladulla and District Garden Club, and a keen cyclist.
Jorja reports for the South Coast Register, and occasionally the Milton-Ulladulla Times. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
