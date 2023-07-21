Milton Ulladulla Times
Manjushri Buddhist Centre's mindfulness and meditation program

Updated July 21 2023 - 11:57am, first published 11:30am
Manjushri Buddhist Centre's mindfulness and meditation program starts on Wednesday August 3. Picture supplied
Feel like joining a supportive group where you will learn step by step instructions in the practice of mindfulness and meditation?

