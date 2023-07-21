Feel like joining a supportive group where you will learn step by step instructions in the practice of mindfulness and meditation?
Then sign-up for an upcoming program from Wednesday August 3 from 6pm to 8pm at the Manjushri Buddhist Centre, Milton.
"Mindful living is about stopping to be present with the wonder that is our lives," the the Manjushri Buddhist Centre explains.
"It's about pausing to appreciate and take pleasure in the simplest of things that are often overlooked when we are rushing , distracted or stressed.
"Mindfulness is about becoming gentle with ourselves and with others. Meditation practice is when we become still , centred and calm.
"It's how we learn to settle our racing thoughts and surging emotions . Ultimately it's how we learn to make friends with ourselves. When our mind settles we can more easily connect with our inner stillness . In that stillness we can tune into our heart and the positive intentions we may have for our lives and for the lives of others ."
This eight week course will be facilitated by Ben Adcock who has been teaching mindfulness and meditation within the local community for over 20 years.
His courses come endorsed by medical professionals and by his own meditation teachers and by the many hundreds of people who have participated in his classes over the years .
The courses are hosted by Manjushri Buddhist Centre , a local not for profit community group that has been serving the community since 2001 by making Buddhist teachings and meditation practices available to all .
Don't miss this opportunity to attend this upcoming course. Bookings essential email mbcmilton@gmail.com or phone Tash 0409 724 507. Cost is $90 with concessions and scholarships available .
There are so many benefits that come from the practice of mindfulness and meditation - these include:
