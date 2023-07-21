Milton Ulladulla Times
Ulladulla Netball Association gets funding for its NetSetGO program

Updated July 21 2023 - 2:18pm, first published 2:13pm
Ulladulla Netball Association gets funding for its NetSetGO program. Picture supplied
The recipients of the Woolworths Pick Fresh Play Fresh Netball Grants for 2023 have been announced with the Ulladulla Netball Association getting a share of the funds.

