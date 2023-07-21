The recipients of the Woolworths Pick Fresh Play Fresh Netball Grants for 2023 have been announced with the Ulladulla Netball Association getting a share of the funds.
The local association gets $8000 which will go towards its NetSetGO program.
Woolworths NetSetGO ambassador and former Australian Diamonds player, Catherine Cox, said the funds for the local association were well deserved and would help the junior players.
"It's so exciting to know that another round of clubs is going to have access to much-needed funds to make improvements to their club," she said.
"The Woolworths Pick Fresh Play Fresh Netball Grants mean that more Aussie kids can live more active lives and develop healthy habits."
The grant comes at a time of frequent reports where community sporting clubs are struggling, and in need of support.
Recent data from the Australian Sports Foundation shows that rising costs are impacting participation, with 52 per cent of clubs surveyed having reported cost of living impacts as a growing barrier to member registrations.
Additionally, smaller clubs are feeling the pressure, with almost one in four (24 per cent) of community sporting clubs contemplating closing, highlighting the importance of initiatives like the Woolworths Pick Fresh Play Fresh Netball Grants.
