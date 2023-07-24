Milton Ulladulla Times
Budawang School construction update

Updated July 25 2023 - 9:48am, first published July 24 2023 - 10:00am
Works are progressing well with the relocation of the existing Budawang School to a new site on Croobyar Road, Milton.

