Works are progressing well with the relocation of the existing Budawang School to a new site on Croobyar Road, Milton.
Construction on the new school started on Wednesday, June 22 2022 as the current location at 10 Nurrawallee Street, Ulladulla was no longer suitable.
The project will deliver additional purpose-built learning spaces and a hydrotherapy aquatic facility to cater to students with special needs from kindergarten to Year 12.
There will be seven new learning spaces to accommodate enrolment demand in the future and also new core facilities.
Electrical infrastructure is currently being installed at the new site.
Completion of the main school buildings is expected later this year, and the hydrotherapy pool is expected to be completed in late 2024.
The school is currently operating out of a leased property at 10 Nurrawallee Street, Ulladulla.
The current site will also be auctioned this week - see details here.
The Department of Education has recently extended the lease with the private land owners until February 2024 to align with the projected opening of the new school on day one term one 2024.
