Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Dressage events return to Bawley Point's Willinga Park

Updated July 24 2023 - 12:54pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charlotte Phillip CP Dresden-Grand Prix. Picture supplied
Charlotte Phillip CP Dresden-Grand Prix. Picture supplied

Competitors will soon get the opportunity to compete as a warm-up for the NSW Dressage Championships, gain qualifying scores for the 2023 Australian Championships Amateur Owner Rider and pen or to just compete at the magnificent Willinga Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.