Competitors will soon get the opportunity to compete as a warm-up for the NSW Dressage Championships, gain qualifying scores for the 2023 Australian Championships Amateur Owner Rider and pen or to just compete at the magnificent Willinga Park.
Dressage events return to Bawley Point's Willinga Park this weekend [Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30] and will include Para-equestrian for the first time.
The dressage event will offer competition from Preliminary to Grand Prix, including freestyle test of choice from Advanced to Grand Prix.
For the first time Para-equestrian competition is included and with the 2024 Paralympic Games just around the corner, the Para-equestrian competitors are hot on the trail to gain selection.
Five riders will be competing this weekend with varying disabilities wishing to gain experience at riding the dressage tests that are ridden at the games.
Each rider will ride three tests over the weekend including a freestyle to music on Sunday afternoon commencing at 3pm.
Willinga Park founder Terry Snow is looking forward to the weekend's events.
"Our mission was to create a world-class equestrian facility to provide the best training and competition opportunities for competitors," he said.
We are pleased to include Para-equestrian into our program this year and to support their quest for the 2024 Games.
All competitions will be held in the world-class covered arena and jumping arena, where spectators can sit back and enjoy the competition from the comfort of the grandstands from 9am to 4pm each day.
Entry is free.
"We welcome spectators to enjoy the dressage competition and the beautiful grounds of Willinga Park," Mr Snow said.
People can enjoy a walk through the Australian botanic gardens complete with 32 large-scale sculptures situated across the park. Dogs on leads are welcome.
The Bunker Café will be open across the weekend serving a delicious menu for breakfast and lunch, and enjoy a lunchtime or afternoon beverage from the bar.
"We are always pleased to open Willinga Park to our community, and we encourage people to visit over the weekend to watch the Dressage, enjoy the facilities, gardens and the café," Mr Snow said.
"It's an exciting weekend, to watch these magnificent horses and riders ride in such harmony and rhythm."
The Stables Restaurant is open on Saturday, July 29 for dinner and guests will enjoy a seasonal two-course set menu by Head Chef Luke Bow with a glass of selected wine. Bookings are essential.
For details regarding the event and restaurant please visit www.willinga.com.au
4CYTETM is a Willinga Park 2023 Season Partner and the park team would like to thank 4CYTETM for their support and for providing quality joint supplements for not only our equine and canine friends but also for us humans.
The Olympic Sport of Dressage is derived from the French term meaning 'training' and its purpose is to strengthen the horse while maintaining a calm and attentive demeanour.
Dressage is a form of horse riding performed in exhibition and competition, as well as an art sometimes pursued solely for the sake of mastery. Judges are looking primarily at the horse for scores. Horses are judged from the moment they enter the arena.
The judges will pay close attention to specifics such as contact, rhythm, harmony and fluency. Each movement is scored from 0 to 10 with more difficult movements having the ability to earn double points. Riders are given a mark from 1 to 10 for position, seat, correctness and effectiveness of aids at the end of each test.
These two marks are totalled and the combination with the highest score is the winner.
Para-Equestrian is Equestrian Sport for people with a classifiable physical or visual impairment.
The word 'Para' stands for Parallel, meaning alongside Open Sport. Para-Equestrian Dressage is the only Equestrian discipline that is included in the Paralympic Games, where it has been a regular fixture since 1996.
With the idea of creating opportunities for all people with physical or visual impairments to compete and achieve their goals in equestrian sport, athletes are classified according to the level of their disability/impairment to provide a fair and even playing field of competition.
The competitor's mobility, strength and coordination are assessed to establish their Classification Profile. Athletes are classified according to their disability across five grades, which determines the complexity of the tests that the riders perform.
The grades range from Grade 1 which is for athletes whose impairment has the greatest impact on their ability to ride, through to Grade 5 for athletes whose impairment has the least impact on their ability to ride.
Willinga Park is one of Australia's leading Equestrian Centres and an Events and Conference destination set on over 2300 acres at Bawley Point.
Combining award-winning architecture, public art sculptures and stunning botanical gardens it offers luxury accommodation, custom dining and tailored experiences.
Willinga Park is home to various equine sporting events including Dressage by Sea CDI, Jumping@Willinga, Eventing@Willinga and the Gold Buckle Campdraft Championship.
This world-class venue is designed for multiple equestrian disciplines with and boasts world-class equestrian facilities, including Grand Prix arenas, a covered arena, Show Jumping arenas, a cross-country course, a campdraft arena and luxury stable complexes, training facilities and competitor amenities.
The Vet Hospital with state-of-the-art equipment, provides a 24-hour emergency and aftercare service for their clients and referring veterinarians. Willinga Park is the vision of founder Terry Snow who aimed to create a world-class Equestrian Park to provide competitors with a platform to train, compete and elevate Equestrian disciplines as spectator sports.
Willinga Park supports Australian athletes across various equestrian disciplines.
