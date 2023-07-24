Hearing about people being cold and homeless is one thing - experiencing it is another.
Most of us have a warm bed to sleep in at night but many other people do not.
Safe Waters Community Care [SWCC], for homeless people in the Ulladulla area, is where they turn to for support.
SWCC, to raise awareness about homelessness, is holding a 'sleep rough night' on Saturday, August 12.
People are urged to attend and sleep rough for a night to see just what it's like - it promises to be an eye-opening experience.
Damian McGill, from the Milton Ulladulla Times will be taking part in the event and he recently went down to the Safe Waters shelter on the Princes Highway to meet a few of the guests.
He met four great people and walked away thinking - "it's so wonderful that Ulladulla has Safe Waters to help these quality people".
The first person we meet is the very grateful Freya.
We will meet Charlie, Vidyut and Marty as the week progresses.
Freya, just days into her stay at the shelter, says her appreciation for the Safe Waters team is immense.
She is grateful for being able to shower and sleep in a "comfy bed".
"The company has been good and the vibe here at the shelter is also good," she said.
"Without this shelter, I would be in a very uncomfortable position.
"Most likely I would be on the street or at a camping ground somewhere," she said about where she would be without the Safe Waters shelter.
She has been homeless for around a year now.
"Roughing it is the hardest thing about being homeless - having to sleep in the cold and not having much money for food is also hard," she said.
Freya hates having to ask others for help.
"It's embarrassing - definitely," she said about needing help.
She said the upcoming Saturday, August 12 "Sleep Rough" initiative is a great idea.
"More awareness about homelessness would be good," she said.
"I hope to find a secure rental in the future and just live a happy and normal life.
"Hopefully it's all up from here."
In recognition of homelessness week 2023, and homelessness in the Ulladulla community, Safe Waters Community Care [SWCC] is planning a rough sleeping event.
The event will be held from Saturday, August 12 from 5pm until 8am Sunday, August 13 at the group's highway shelter in Ulladulla and people are urged to take part - see details below.
Alarmingly, there are over 116,000 people experiencing homelessness on any given night, according to SWCC, in Australia.
"From couch surfing to living in an emergency shelter, homelessness can look different for everyone," a SWCC spokesperson said.
"In Australia, domestic and family violence remains a leading cause of homelessness."
SWCC alone has recorded over 360 applications for people who are homeless and sleeping rough in the local area since its establishment in 2019.
"Those are just the people that we know about, many people never reach out for assistance," the spokesperson said.
Homelessness Week [August 7-13] raises awareness of homelessness in Australia and the importance of social housing as a long-term solution.
Suggestions for supporting the SWCC rough sleeping initiative are:
Sleep rough for a night:
Sleep rough for the night at our highway shelter in Ulladulla on the grass next to the shelter. Bring a swag, a sleeping bag or sleep in your car (in the allocated car park).
Sponsor a rough sleeper:
If you are unable to sleep rough, you can always sponsor a friend, community member or SWCC volunteer, staff, or board member to sleep rough for a night.
There will be a food van available to provide a warm meal on Saturday evening and coffee on Sunday morning.
Call SWCC intake on 0457 740 951 or email reception@safewaterscc.org to find out more.
