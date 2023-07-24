Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Flood Study and Floodplain Risk Management Plan for the Willinga Lake catchment

Updated July 24 2023 - 3:08pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flood Study and Floodplain Risk Management Plan for the Willinga Lake catchment. Picture supplied
Flood Study and Floodplain Risk Management Plan for the Willinga Lake catchment. Picture supplied

Bawley Point and Kioloa residents are invited to share their experiences associated with Willinga Lake flooding.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.