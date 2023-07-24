Bawley Point and Kioloa residents are invited to share their experiences associated with Willinga Lake flooding.
The feedback is essential to help develop a "Flood Study and Floodplain Risk Management Plan for the Willinga Lake catchment", and other local waterways along Bawley Point Road and Murramarang Road.
Consultation will begin soon with the aim of gathering local experiences and information on historic flood events to help complete the flood study.
This is a key aspect of the strategic management of floodplains for the sustainable long-term benefit of the community and the environment, and to improve the community resilience to floods.
"We need to hear from residents about their local experiences of flooding and to provide ideas on potential measures to manage flood risk now and into the future" Mayor of Shoalhaven City Amanda Findley said.
"The study will utilise local flood history to develop flood information and assess a range of strategies to reduce the impacts of flooding on the community" Cr Findley said.
"It will also provide valuable information for the community and emergency services to improve their preparedness and response to flood events," she said.
While there are unlikely to be a significant number of properties directly impacted on by flooding, the Bawley Point and Kioloa villages include properties which could become isolated due to inundation of a low-lying section of Bawley Point Road from Willinga Lake.
The study will also investigate a potential future road raising of Bawley Point Road adjacent to Willinga Lake to improve emergency access.
A community drop-in session will be held from 3pm to 7pm, Wednesday August 16 at the Bawley Point Rural Fire Service station where you can meet council staff, local SES volunteers and consultants working on this project.
The Online Survey is open until August 25 and is available via Council's Willinga Lake Flood Study and Floodplain Risk Management Study and Plan Get Involved web page.
The project is funded by the Australian Government's Preparing Australian Communities Program - Local Stream.
