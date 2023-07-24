Milton Ulladulla Times
Milton Follies to celebrate 21 years of community entertainment

Updated July 25 2023 - 9:58am, first published 9:30am
Family connections will see the likes of Guy Turk, a regular around the traps, perform with his mother, Diana and sister, Katharine. Picture supplied
Diana Falloon's passion for the Milton Follies remains strong and she is looking forward to attending a special event this Sunday July 30 .

