Diana Falloon's passion for the Milton Follies remains strong and she is looking forward to attending a special event this Sunday July 30 .
The respected director said her time with the group was rewarding and successful.
She is one of the group's longest-serving directors with 14 shows [Calendar Girls, Vicar of Dibley and No Limits 150 to name a few] to her credit
Being with the Follies gave Mrs Falloon the chance to share her love of the theatre with people of all ages.
She is looking forward to seeing more local talent go on show this Sunday at the Dunn Lewis Centre.
To celebrate 21 years of the Milton Follies, they are going back to the beginning to present a variety show 'Milton Follies Turns 21'.
They will fill the huge Dunn Lewis auditorium with more than 70 performers to bring the show, on Sunday afternoon, July 30 at 2pm [doors open 1.30 pm] to life.
The show features musicians, singers, dancers and circus performers to make it spectacular.
Show Director, Leone Rogers said, Milton Follies has given opportunities to hundreds of people to hone performance skills.
"This show is designed for people with lots of talent and little time. It's all about juggling life with a will to get on stage," she said.
"It's been an amazing experience to collaborate with so many enthusiastic people to bring this show together.
"It's all about fun and commitment and lots of communication."
Meanwhile, Mrs Falloon particularly enjoyed how the Follies gave people who had never acted before the chance to hit the stage.
"I have been impressed with their enthusiasm and passion," she said about working with the Follies' group which includes the committee, performers and their families.
Mrs Falloon is proud to have been involved in a group that has given the community such pleasure over the years.
Sadly she is moving away from the region, ending her connection with the Follies.
"The committee is doing a great job - I am leaving the Follies in great hands," she said.
Sunday's show will feature family connections which once again shows how connected the Follies are to the local community.
This includes:
Tim Thomson and Brian Howson from Dad Habits will be joined by son and daughter Arlo and Olive Thomson and daughters, Zara and Freya Howson.
Jy Rogers who has performed with a myriad of bands will be joined by son, Bam and mother, Leone.
Guy Turk, a regular around the traps will perform with his mother, Diana and sister, Katharine.
Banjo Munday on guitar will perform with his dad, David on trumpet.
Circus 35 South teacher, Sharon McCutcheon and daughter Jordyn will show their poi twirling skills.
Seven-year-old, Lucas Espinoza will sing and dance and have an appearance by his dad, Michael.
Also in the mix are The Voice finalist, Michelle Cashman and Ace Avenue, a finalist on Australia's Got Talent who has appeared on The Voice, The Ulladulla Line Dancer, Barra Barra Dancers and Cuban Passion dancers.
Plans for the Follies started in 2000, when Leone Rogers, a local singing teacher, had the dream of forming a theatre and entertainment group.
She organised a committee in 2002 to present variety shows which raised money.
In 2003 it was decided to present Alice in Wonderland with assistance from the Bay Players who had costumes and sets that they generously lent to the Follies.
However, the Follies did not have a director.
At this time, Mrs Falloon was profiled in the Milton Ulladulla Times, highlighting her background in theatre direction. Follies had a director and a show.
The Follies since then, have produced over 30 shows with a great range of directors, including Mrs Falloon, K-M Doyle, Simon Grace, Julie McKenzie, Jan Shaw, Lloyd McDonald, and Ruth Myers.
The Follies have produced up to two shows a year, including Snugglepot and Cuddlepie, Alice in Wonderland, Arabian Nights, Pinocchio, No Limits 150, Joseph and His Technicolor Dreamcoat, Godspell, Summer Wonderland, Peter Pan, The Pied Piper, Anything Goes Jr, The Little Mermaid Jr, Seussical Jr, Evie and the Birdman, Monty Python's Spamalot, Calendar Girls, Noises Off, and The Vicar of Dibley.
