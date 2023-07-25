NAIDOC [ National Aborigines' and Islanders' Day Observance Committee] celebrations around the region continue with students and staff from Milton St Mary's Star of the Sea School holding a recent event.
The St Marys school community, last week, took part in a NAIDOC event that acknowledged this year's theme of 'For our Elders'.
Read More:
The day began with a very special Welcome To Country offered by Uncle Phil, who then led the St Mary's Boys' Cultural Group to dance a special welcome.
St Marys was fortunate to have the St John the Evangelist Catholic High School Goroon Cultural Group perform several dances.
The students all created a portrait of an elder they look up to and shared the reasons these individuals were so significant.
Meanwhile, students also braved cold weather to take part in their athletics season where they competed in field and track events.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.