Milton St Mary's Star of the Sea School's NAIDOC celebrations

Updated July 25 2023 - 1:03pm, first published 11:30am
NAIDOC [ National Aborigines' and Islanders' Day Observance Committee] celebrations around the region continue with students and staff from Milton St Mary's Star of the Sea School holding a recent event.

