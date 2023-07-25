Milton Ulladulla Times
Mollymook Surf Life Saving Club's Battle of the Tasman representatives

Updated July 25 2023 - 10:57am, first published 10:30am
Ashton Neall and Mishca Boniface have been named in the Australia Surf Life Saving team to take part in the Battle of the Tasman in August on the Gold Coast. Pictures supplied
Ashton Neall and Mishca Boniface have been named in the Australia Surf Life Saving team to take part in the Battle of the Tasman in August on the Gold Coast. Pictures supplied

TWO competitors from the Mollymook Surf Life Saving Club are set to represent Australia for the first time.

