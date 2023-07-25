TWO competitors from the Mollymook Surf Life Saving Club are set to represent Australia for the first time.
Mishca Boniface and Ashton Neall have been named in the Australia Surf Life Saving team to take part in the Battle of the Tasman in August on the Gold Coast.
The two teenagers are happy to get the chance to represent Australia.
Ashton was named in the Pathways Team and Mishca was named in the Youth Team.
Mishca said she was shocked and excited about being named in the team.
The 16-year-old was shocked because she did not think such an opportunity would come her way.
She then thought her selection was a reward for her strong efforts which includes training hard and getting strong competition results.
"I do train pretty hard," she said.
Mishca's pet events include the flags, sprints and the relays.
Getting off to a fast start is her plan when she takes part in events.
"I do have a quick start, but also have more fitness and stamina now as well," she said.
To make sure she is still powering home, Mishca runs 120-metre sprints, not 90-metre sprints, when she is training.
Mishca said she was still carrying some fitness, despite the sport being in its off-season.
The 16-year-old is determined to do well.
"I aim to give my best and all I can do is to aim high," she said.
She has been involved with the sport since she was in the under nines.
"It's a fun sport and you meet a lot of people," she said.
Both Mishca and Ashton are coached by Dan Roberts.
Ashton thought his chance to represent Australia had passed by him.
"I did not get into the side that went to Italy last year and I thought that was my last chance to represent Australia," the 18-year-old said.
"I was stoked and surprised when I found out I was selected in the Australia side."
He has been competing in the sport for around 10 years now.
Ashton takes part in the sprint and flag events.
His efforts are all about power and pace.
"I do about three sprint sessions a week and go to the gym three or four times a week," he said about his training routine.
Ashton said he is prepared to get stuck back into full training given the sport is in its off-season.
"The timing of the event is not the best but given it means representing Australia then I will do everything I can to make things work," he said
He wants to make sure Australia's Battle of the Tasman campaign is a success.
