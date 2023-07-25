Meeting people who are happy to help others will be a common occurrence at an upcoming sleep rough night.
Safe Waters Community Care [SWCC], who runs the Ulladulla homeless shelter, to raise awareness about homelessness is holding a 'sleep rough night' on Saturday, August 12.
People are encouraged to take part - see details below.
At the event you will be able to meet amazing and generous people like Charlie who is homeless.
"So if I sleep rough Charlie - how much will you sponsor me for," Damian McGill from the Milton Ulladulla Times asks Charlie who is staying in the shelter.
"I will give you $10 - and I wish I could give more," Charlie said.
No Damian will not be taking Charlie's money but he will be sleeping rough on August 12.
Charlie is no stranger to the Safe Waters' shelter and is currently two weeks into his second stay.
"This is really good here mate - they came and rescued me," he said.
He was staying at the back of the old IGA supermarket when Safe Waters' support worker Tanya turned up and said "I have come to get you - I will be back in an hour so get ready".
His place at the back of IGA was open and the lights were on all the time - so it was far from ideal.
"It was bitterly cold and when you are freezing you can't sleep," he said.
For the last two weeks he has been sleeping well and staying warm.
Charlie has some health issues and the 75-year-old wants to get his health in order.
He used to feel embarrassed about being homeless but not now as he is one of many people facing homelessness.
"The number of homeless people is growing and that is very concerning when you see people sleeping on park benches and the like," he said
Charlie said the Safe Waters team had gone out of their way to help him.
He wants the Safe Waters team to get all the accolades they deserve.
Charlie also hopes there is a strong turnout for the Saturday, August 12 event.
Vidyut is another guest and he shares the views his friend Charlie expressed when it came to what the shelter provides.
"This is a good place - I feel safe here," Vidyut said.
Vidyut, with support from Safe Waters is also looking forward to accesses a more permanent housing arrangement
He has been getting lots of help and making friends at the shelter.
In recognition of homelessness week 2023, and homelessness in the Ulladulla community, Safe Waters Community Care [SWCC] is planning a rough sleeping event.
The event will be held from Saturday, August 12 from 5pm until 8am Sunday, August 13 at the group's highway shelter in Ulladulla and people are urged to take part - see details below.
Alarmingly, there are over 116,000 people experiencing homelessness on any given night, according to SWCC, in Australia.
"From couch surfing to living in an emergency shelter, homelessness can look different for everyone," a SWCC spokesperson said.
"In Australia, domestic and family violence remains a leading cause of homelessness."
SWCC alone has recorded over 360 applications for people who are homeless and sleeping rough in the local area since its establishment in 2019.
"Those are just the people that we know about, many people never reach out for assistance," the spokesperson said.
Homelessness Week [August 7-13] raises awareness of homelessness in Australia and the importance of social housing as a long term solution.
Suggestions for supporting the SWCC rough sleeping initiative are:
Sleep rough for a night:
Sleep rough for the night at our highway shelter in Ulladulla on the grass next to the shelter. Bring a swag, a sleeping bag or sleep in your car (in the allocated car park).
Sponsor a rough sleeper:
If you are unable to sleep rough, you can always sponsor a friend, community member or SWCC volunteer, staff, or board member to sleep rough for a night.
There will be a food van available to provide a warm meal on Saturday evening and coffee on Sunday morning.
Call SWCC intake on 0457 740 951 or email reception@safewaterscc.org to find out more.
