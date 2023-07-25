Milton Ulladulla Times
Missing Ulladulla teenagers Lorayer Kumar, Joel Payne, Sharnie Mitchell, and Kaydee Pocklington

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated July 26 2023 - 8:33am, first published 8:07am
Lorayer Kumar, 14, Joel Payne, 16, Sharnie Mitchell, 15, and Kaydee Pocklington, 14, are reported missing from Ulladulla. Pictures by NSW Police
Police are urgently looking for four teenagers who went missing from the South Coast on Tuesday, July 25.

