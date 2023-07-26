TRANSPORT for NSW is about to start the next planning stage for the long awaited Milton Ulladulla bypass.
A spokesperson for Transport for NSW said they are continuing work to finalise the Milton Ulladulla bypass design, adding community consultation will be part of the process.
However, a starting date was not provided as planning remains the project's focus.
A timeframe for construction is yet to be confirmed and will be defined as part of the design process.
"Transport for NSW recently started a socio-economic impact assessment [SEIA], which involves surveying businesses, community groups, and individuals to help identify and plan ways to mitigate any project impacts," the spokesperson said.
"Over the coming months, Transport for NSW will be carrying out a movement and place assessment to consider how the community, businesses and visitors move in and around the area, access the Princes Highway and other key locations, and how they use active transport at different times of the year.
"As part of this process, representatives will be talking to community groups and other stakeholders."
Transport for NSW thanks the community for their patience and looks forward to receiving further feedback from residents in coming months.
"For the most up-to-date information, please visit the project page," the spokesperson said.
Benefits of the bypass include:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.