Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

Milton Ulladulla bypass update

Updated July 26 2023 - 11:39am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Planning for the Milton Ulladulla bypass continues. Picture supplied.
Planning for the Milton Ulladulla bypass continues. Picture supplied.

TRANSPORT for NSW is about to start the next planning stage for the long awaited Milton Ulladulla bypass.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.