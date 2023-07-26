Ulladulla has another rising surfing star in the form of nine-year-old Everly Morgan.
Everly was "beyond stoked" to win her first State Title.
She competed in the Mad Mex Grommet State Titles at Maroubra Beach in the Under 12 Girls section recently and won her division.
Everly caught an impressive seven waves in the final.
"It's my first time winning State Titles and I'm super happy about it," she said.
"The surf was fun, I caught two good rides, a left and a right and it was a tough heat."
NSW's youngest and best surfers took part in the event and keeping the South Coast theme going Werri Beach's Lucy Durragh won the under 14s division.
"The waves were fun in the final, the girls were all surfing so well," Lucy said.
"I'm so happy to win my third State Title. It was really tough competition, the girls were all surfing amazing."
