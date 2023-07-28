You better act fast if you want to see Andrew Kaineder's startling documentary Mourning Country (2020).
Mourning Country selected as one of the 14 finalists in the Far South Film Festival and it centres on Uncle Noel Butler and the destruction caused by the terrible Currowan bushfire.
Mourning Country is a strong contender for an award and tickets for the film festival are now on sale - see details below.
Now in its fourth year, the Far South Film Festival features films made by regional filmmakers telling their stories and showcasing their regions.
It is a festival of films, fun and culture in Merimbula on Saturday, August 19.
Two sessions of screenings will be shown at the Picture Show Man with a Q&A by filmmakers and others, drinks and the Awards Ceremony at nearby The Twyford.
Festival-goers will have the opportunity to vote for the People's Choice Award during the festival.
The festival kicks off at The Picture Show Man, 80 Main Street, Merimbula at 10am.
The festival shop will be open to buy last-minute tickets and Far South Film Festival T-shirts.
Film screening at The Picture Show Man 10.30-11.55am (recommended for ages 15+. Under-15s must be accompanied by an adult)
Mourning Country (doco), Dinner Parties (music video), Mine Mine Mine (drama), Chum (comedy/horror), Mother of Sorrows (youth/drama/horror), Waiting for Herefordot (comedy), Return Chute: The Survival of a Small Town Video Store (doco).
Morning tea - cinema coffee/candy bar - 11.55am-12.15pm.
Q&A panel with festival filmmakers at The Picture Show Man 12.15-1.15pm.
Final Q&A guest panellists will be confirmed closer to the date on the Far South Film Festival website.
Film screening (all ages) at The Picture Show Man 2-3.15pm.
Bangay Lore (drama), Follow Your Nose (music video), Why So Blue? (experimental/youth), Riley (fantasy), Cry of the Glossy (doco), There is No Future (youth/scifi), Murphed (comedy).
Afternoon tea can be purchased during a networking opportunity at The Twyford, 16 Market Street, Merimbula, 3.20-3.45pm.
Q&A panel with festival filmmakers and special guests: Films with Impact - Can films make a difference? at The Twyford 3.45-5.15pm.
Final Q&A guest panellists will be confirmed closer to the date on the Far South Film Festival website.
Join filmmakers and other festival-goers for celebrity drinks and finger food at The Twyford 5.15-6pm.
Limited tickets ($10) available so book early.
Join filmmakers and other festival-goers for the excitement of the Awards announcements.
Limited ticket ($5) available so book early.
Far South Film Inc would like to express its gratitude to the wonderful sponsors supporting the Far South Film Festival - you are the lifeblood of the Festival!
Our entire festival team are volunteers, and our revenue streams are ticket sales and sponsorships.
Our thanks go to our sponsors who have come onboard this year to support the Festival.
The Best Film Award this year will be presented by Bendigo Community Bank-Pambula, Bega & Bombala.
It's not too late should you or your business with to support the Festival and regional creatives - select and pay for your sponsorship package here.
