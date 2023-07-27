When Shane Nicholson realised he'd ticked over two decades since his first record, he was actually surprised.
Time sure does fly when you're having fun.
After getting over the initial shock of being "that old" - in his own words - Nicholson said he did something he's never done before.
He sat down, and listened to his back catalogue.
"I'm not really the kind of artist that listens to my old stuff or looks back - I'm always thinking about the next thing," he said.
Yet from the archives, came a tour filled with joy and colour.
"Going through all the old music and putting together a show that kind of covers all 12 albums, surprisingly, I actually really enjoyed it," Nicholson said.
"I've found it satisfying, almost creatively rewarding in a lot of ways.
"Yeah, I've been frequently surprised putting this whole tour together."
And so, the Living in (More) Colour '25 Years in Song' tour was born.
Already the tour has graced stages in the cities and bush towns - places like Marrickville, Tamworth, Adelaide, and Goolwa have already taken a walk down memory lane with Shane.
Now, it's Milton's turn.
Shane's tour will stop at the Milton Theatre on Saturday (July 29), and it's one of the only shows to have a special guest.
Usually, Nicholson fills full three hours alone, because there are just so many personal favourites and fan requests.
"There's songs in the back catalogue that have interesting stories attached to them," he said.
"That's what this tour is about: presenting all the stories that explain the records, and why they happened.
"The songs with some of the best stories attached to them aren't the ones that were on the radio, or the ones that get played very often - so I've been enjoying pulling those ones out."
As for his guest in Milton? Shane has a best mate in Matt Fell.
He's yet another muso known well by Nicholson's fans.
"That'll be fun. Matt is my best mate and I'm extra excited because we'll get to hang out and play music," Nicholson said.
Expect a joyous night, and plenty of heartfelt stories from 25 years of music.
Nicholson said he feels such a close rapport with the audience now, and this tour is a chance to delve even deeper in to the stories shared over the decades.
It's also a chance to share in Nicholson's renewed love for making music.
"It does go in cycles, like anything. You fall in love with what you do, and then you kind of don't want to do it for a while," he said.
"That's happened my whole career. I've kind of gotten used to acknowledging when that happened, and now have a good balance.
"I work in the studio most of the time, then when the cabin fever sets in, go on tour. When I've had my fill of the world and need to recharge the batteries it's back to the studio.
"So I've kind of got the balance worked out now. It just took be 30 years to do by trial and error - but I'm loving it."
Catch Shane Nicholson's Living in (More) Colour '25 Years in Song' at Milton Theatre on Saturday (July 29).
For tickets, visit Milton Theatre.
