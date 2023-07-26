PHIL McDonald in his bid to promote heart health and stroke awareness all over the South Coast has been talking to some medical professionals of late.
The Mollymook resident was about to attempt a third world record when he was hit by his own health issue.
The incredibly fit endurance athlete suffered what was initially believed to be a heart attack and was transferred to Wollongong Hospital's cardiology unit. He was diagnosed with Atrial fibrillation or Afib.
Phil recently approached a doctor from the Milton Medical Practice about supplying some heart health advice.
This was the result:
Steps you can take to help improve your heart health
Smoking
If you require help with stopping smoking, then it is advisable to discuss this with your GP. There are several means by which smoking cessation can be achieved, but successful outcomes are more likely to be reached if supported by a team of professionals.
Quitline is also a useful resource : 137 848.
Alcohol
Drinking excessively can certainly make you susceptible to cardiovascular conditions, particularly atypical heart rhythms. Australian guidelines recommend healthy Australians should drink:
A standard drink is:
285 ml 4.9 percent beer / cider
100 ml 13 percent wine
30ml 40 percent spirits
For help with cutting down your alcohol consumption, you can make an appointment with your GP or visit the DrinkWise Australia website. Alternatively, Alcoholics Anonymous are available on 1300 222 222.
Diet
Dietary management is key in warding off the risk of developing diabetes, and certainly essential if you are already a diabetic. Good diet choices will also aid in the control of weight (and therefore blood pressure), and cholesterol.
Your diet should focus on a pattern of eating that is sustainable for the long term, rather than making dramatic changes that you will rapidly tire of. Make healthy choices most of the time, you don't have to stop eating your favourite treats all together!
A good diet should comprise low saturated and trans fats, low salt and minimal added sugar. Diets should be rich in whole grains, fibres, antioxidants and unsaturated fats.
Broadly speaking, aim for 80 percent vegetables, some lean meat, fish, some fruit, nuts and seeds and lots of water. Enjoy discretionary items occasionally - [chocolate, sweets or alcohol].
Get active
Guidelines suggest that we should be exercising for at least 2.5 hours per week to maintain good heart health [30 minutes a day]. This assists in managing weight, cholesterol and blood pressure.
Physical activity doesn't necessarily mean flogging yourself in the gym - just get moving! Choose an activity you enjoy. A brisk walk or some step-ups is a good place to start. Ideally, exercise with others. Being accountable to a training buddy makes motivating yourself to get out of the house a little easier, and exercising with others is fun!
Heart Health
Cardiovascular disease [CV])
However, over the last 10 years, deaths have been declining owing to improved risk factor management, medications and interventions.
So, what are the risk factors for CVD?
- Smoking
- Diabetes
- High blood pressure
- High cholesterol
- Family history of heart disease
- Excessive Alcohol
If you are uncertain about your heart disease risk, contact your GP for a heart health check-up. If you are over 45 years, it is recommended that you have your cardiovascular disease risk assessed every two years.
Heart Health Check
If in any doubts about your risk of developing heart disease, see your GP. Some people require blood pressure medication/cholesterol medication in order to help them mitigate the risk of developing CVD - good lifestyle choices alone may not be enough.
If uncertain about family history of heart disease, simple screening investigations can be performed to better understand the condition of your heart.
