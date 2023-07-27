Sleeping in a car is how many homeless people take shelter at night.
Marty, who is currently staying at the homeless shelter run by Safe Waters, Ulladulla knows all about sleeping in a car.
Marty said while a car provides you with shelter it's still not ideal as you still need a place to shower, go to the bathroom and cook meals.
"It's still not a house or a unit," he said about living in a car.
"If I was not here in the shelter I would be like a lot of other poor buggers and sleeping in a car."
He said he was lucky to have a car to sleep in as many people don't even have cars.
Marty feels bad for the people out in the cold who don't have a car or housing to access.
He also thinks the August 12 rough sleep night planned by Safe Waters where people can experience homelessness for a night is a great idea.
See details below for the sleep-rough night.
On rough night people can sleep in their cars.
"I have slept in my car quite a few times and I have a mate who is living in his car," Marty said.
Marty cannot speak more highly of the people who run the shelter.
"We have wonderful volunteers and this town is a great community," Marty said.
"These volunteers could be at home with their own families, but they are here with us - so we are blessed to have their support."
Marty is also two weeks into his second stint at the shelter.
He said a lack of affordable housing saw him coming to the Safe Waters shelter.
"I have landed on my feet by being able to stay here," Marty said.
He was sitting outside the Ulladulla Community Resource Centre one day and was about to go in to ask them about accommodation. Marty then heard a familiar voice.
"Marty is that you," the person asked.
It was Safe Waters founder Sarah Date.
"I told her I was looking for accommodation - and she said 'come on get in the car'. I didn't even get in the resource centre's building," Marty said.
In recognition of homelessness week 2023, and homelessness in the Ulladulla community, Safe Waters Community Care [SWCC] is planning a rough sleeping event.
The event will be held from Saturday, August 12 from 5pm until 8am Sunday, August 13 at the group's highway shelter in Ulladulla and people are urged to take part - see details below.
Alarmingly, there are over 116,000 people experiencing homelessness on any given night, according to SWCC, in Australia.
"From couch surfing to living in an emergency shelter, homelessness can look different for everyone," a SWCC spokesperson said.
"In Australia, domestic and family violence remains a leading cause of homelessness."
SWCC alone has recorded over 360 applications for people who are homeless and sleeping rough in the local area since its establishment in 2019.
"Those are just the people that we know about, many people never reach out for assistance," the spokesperson said.
Homelessness Week [August 7-13] raises awareness of homelessness in Australia and the importance of social housing as a long term solution.
Suggestions for supporting the SWCC rough sleeping initiative are:
Sleep rough for a night:
Sleep rough for the night at our highway shelter in Ulladulla on the grass next to the shelter. Bring a swag, a sleeping bag or sleep in your car (in the allocated car park).
Sponsor a rough sleeper:
If you are unable to sleep rough, you can always sponsor a friend, community member or SWCC volunteer, staff, or board member to sleep rough for a night.
There will be a food van available to provide a warm meal on Saturday evening and coffee on Sunday morning.
Call SWCC intake on 0457 740 951 or email reception@safewaterscc.org to find out more.
