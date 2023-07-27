The Ulladulla High School volleyball team's path to the State Championship is nothing short of extraordinary.
The progression from last year's 17th-place finish to securing the eighth spot this year is a testament to their dedication and hard work
Competing against 20 top public high schools in the State, they showcased their exceptional skills and determination, culminating in a remarkable eighth place finish.
On the first day of the competition, the team faced intense battles, playing a total of four games.
Their tenacity and hard work paid off as they secured victory in three out of four matches, earning them an impressive second place position in their pool.
It was an amazing effort, and the games they won on day one all went to a decisive third and final set, where the team had to dig deep and maintain composure under immense pressure.
Day two had the Ulladulla team facing two formidable Sydney volleyball schools. Although they displayed unwavering determination, both Sydney teams narrowly clinched victories.
Despite the tough competition, the Ulladulla players held their heads high, leaving a lasting impression on their opponents and spectators alike.
The boys' exceptional performance brought immense pride to their school and the entire South Coast community.
Congratulations to the entire Ulladulla High School volleyball team for their outstanding achievements! Your dedication, hard work, and unity have made your school and the South Coast community immensely proud.
The team is
Fynn McMullen
Jhye Adams
Li Chenwei
Logan Cable
Matthew Rafidi
Isaac Dell
Kyan Salter
Zach Smith
Hayden Whiteman
Ashton Gumley
Mr Duncan (Coach)
If you're interested in volleyball, come along to the Dunn Lewis Centre. During this time there is training, followed by games every Wednesday evening.
Come and witness the fun and energy firsthand!
