No excuse to stay home this weekend as there is lots of things on - come and see for yourself
Dressage returns
Saturday July 29 and Sunday, July 30
Competitors will soon get the opportunity to compete as a warm-up for the NSW Dressage Championships, gain qualifying scores for the 2023 Australian Championships Amateur Owner Rider and pen or to just compete at the magnificent Willinga Park. Dressage events return to Bawley Point's Willinga Park this weekend [Saturday, July 29 and Sunday, July 30] and will include Para-equestrian for the first time. The dressage event will offer competition from Preliminary to Grand Prix, including freestyle test of choice from Advanced to Grand Prix. For the first time Para-equestrian competition is included and with the 2024 Paralympic Games just around the corner, the Para-equestrian competitors are hot on the trail to gain selection. Go here for full details
Free community, breathwork and meditation workshop
Saturday July 29
Drawn2Water would like to invite you to our upcoming Free Community, Breathwork and Meditation workshop. Saturday the July from 3.30pm we set off from Willinga Lake carpark at Bawley Point in search of silence and forgiveness. You will learn to focus on your breathing and discover how to manipulate your breathe for creating different effects on your body and mind. We also will be practicing Ahimsa. Which is found in one of the first virtues contained with the Eight Limbs of Yoga. Please get in touch via email or phone to reserve your spot or for more information. Info@drawn2water.com.au or 0424 711 422
Shane Nicholson concert
July 29
Golden Guitar winner Shane Nicholson will perform at the Milton Theatre on Saturday July 29 with doors to venue open at 7.30pm for an 8pm show. Having stepped into the third decade of his career with 11 albums, three ARIA Awards and 15 Golden Guitar Awards to his name said he is loving making music these days...I think I'm much better at it now than I ever was before." He has just completed an extensive national tour for the Living in Colour album, and is now set to bring a career-spanning all-new show to Milton - tickets https://www.stickytickets.com.au/gr274/shane_nicholson.aspx
Milton Follies' celebration event
Sunday, July 30
To celebrate 21 years of the Milton Follies, they are going back to the beginning to present a variety show 'Milton Follies Turns 21'. They will fill the huge Dunn Lewis auditorium with more than 70 performers to bring the show, on Sunday afternoon, July 30 at 2pm [doors open 1.30 pm] to life. The show features musicians, singers, dancers and circus performers to make it spectacular. Go here for full details.
Down south
Tilba Festival
Saturday July 29
Tilba's Bate Street will come alive for the annual Tilba Festival on Saturday, July 29. From 9am, live local music, market stalls, food and street games will adorn Tilba's thoroughfare in a celebration of heritage, beauty and community. Tickets are free for kids, $5 for concession card holders and $15 for adults. Get your tickets at visittilba.com.au.
Up north
Camelia Show
Saturday July 29 and Sunday, July 30
Enjoy the spectacle of the 59th annual Berry Garden Club Camelia Show. This Saturday and Sunday, the School of Arts will be filled to the brim with colourful blooms. The David Berry Hospital Auxiliary will also be on hand with tasty refreshments. $5 entry on the door, 12pm-4pm Saturday (July 29) and 10am-2pm Sunday (July 30). Want to enter your own Camelia? Drop them in to the School of Arts, 7am-9am Saturday.
