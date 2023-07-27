Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News

'It's a pretty rare sighting'; Diver spots pod of orcas off of Batemans Bay coast

Vera Demertzis
By Vera Demertzis
Updated July 28 2023 - 6:54am, first published 6:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was a sight to behold, as a pod of orcas were spotted off the coast at Batemans Bay over the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vera Demertzis

Vera Demertzis

Senior Journalist

Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.