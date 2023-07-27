Cupitt's Estate Brewery, the longest-running Shoalhaven brewery, is thrilled to announce its grand celebrations in honour of International Beer Day on Friday, August 4.
Cupitt's Brewery invites all beer enthusiasts, foodies, and music lovers to join in the festivities.
The event will start up in the brewery, offering visitors a unique glimpse into the art of brewing, guided by their very own skilled brewers and a chance to sample a brew from the tank.
A selection of new beers will be launched as part of the celebration.
"Beer is a storied beverage with a rich history intertwined with the community," Head Brewer Liam Jackson said.
"Since 2014 we have been producing and celebrating beer every day here at Cupitt's Estate.
"International Beer Day is a great opportunity to come together and celebrate good beer in the best way possible - with friends and family, locals and visitors, in a fun, warming and relaxed setting."
Cupitt's Brewery, established in 2014, has become a beacon of craftsmanship, tradition, and passion for brewing, and this year, they are pulling out all the stops to commemorate this special occasion.
As a proper tribute to Liam, Cupitt's chefs have mouth-watering creation, the 'Liam Jackson Burger' which will be available on the night alongside the fire and smoke feast and packs an assortment of slow-cooked meats and accompaniments.
The pack needs to be pre-ordered.
These offerings are available exclusively at International Beer Day Event commencing at 4.30pm.
For more information and updates on the event, please visit cupittsestate.com.au
For those seeking a more diverse tasting adventure, are 12 beers on tap, and Cupitt's beer paddles make a great way to sample the ever-changing range will be readily available, allowing visitors to sample Cupitt's Brewery's finest creations.
The brewery bar will be bustling with excitement, and patrons can unwind while enjoying live music performances by talented artists Tall Shaun and Dan Sipple.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.