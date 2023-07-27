Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Cupitt's Estate Brewery to host an International Beer Day event

Updated July 28 2023 - 9:33am, first published 9:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brewers Liam Jackson and Jon Louth are looking forward to International Beer Day. Picture supplied
Brewers Liam Jackson and Jon Louth are looking forward to International Beer Day. Picture supplied

Cupitt's Estate Brewery, the longest-running Shoalhaven brewery, is thrilled to announce its grand celebrations in honour of International Beer Day on Friday, August 4.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.