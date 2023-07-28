A competitive field of 55 Mollymook Beachside Veteran golfers played a stableford event, this week and some great efforts were recorded.
John Evans, with a score of 22 in a countback from second placed Cliff Workman, was the day's winners.
Read More:
While Patrick Coogan came third with 21 points in a countback from fourth placed Michael McCormack.
Chris Hole also scored 21 points but missed out on a placing.
Nearest the pins were awarded to Leonard Astill on the second, Brian Morrison on the sixth, and Roy Bender on the ninth.
Balls were given out for scores down to 16.
The wildcard of 10 balls was won by Chris Lamb, so reverts back to two balls next week, Wednesday August 2, when golfers will play a single stableford event for the August monthly medal.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.