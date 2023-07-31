Milton Ulladulla Times
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Special Olympics South Coast win ribbons Illawarra Regional Ten Pin Bowling

Vera Demertzis
By Vera Demertzis
July 31 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Special Olympics South Coast team. Picture supplied.
Special Olympics South Coast team. Picture supplied.

Twelve athletes from Special Olympics South Coast have competed in the Illawarra Regional Ten Pin Bowling tournament.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vera Demertzis

Vera Demertzis

Senior Journalist

Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Ulladulla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.