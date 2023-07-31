Special Olympics South Coast win ribbons Illawarra Regional Ten Pin Bowling

Twelve athletes from Special Olympics South Coast have competed in the Illawarra Regional Ten Pin Bowling tournament.
Special Olympics South Coast had an early start to travel to Shellharbour TenPin Bowling Alley, where 12 athletes supported by four volunteers travelled from Moruya, Batemans Bay and Ulladulla.
Distance was far too great for the Bega athletes to compete in the competition.
More than 90 athletes from more than 5 regions across the state and ACT competed.
Players were divisioned into groups which allowed for the most equitable outcomes, and all athletes won ribbons, and many beat their personal bests.
Along with impressive games played by all athletes, S O South Coast's three new athletes played outstanding games.
Helena was placed third, Steve placed second, and Alicia was first.
Unfortunately, and much to the athletes' disappointment, the group were unable to stay for the presentation of the doubles ribbons, due to travel.
They will have their own presentation on August 13.
South Coast SO Chair Kathy Godwin said all the teams and volunteers showed kindness, sportsmanship and enthusiasm.
"Not only on the long road trip, but throughout a very busy day," she said.
"A big thanks to Illawarra Special O for hosting the day
"We hope to have many clubs compete when we host a Regional Ten Pin Bowing comp in October.
"Our next big bowling trip will be the State Bowling Carnival in Campbelltown, August 19 and 20, where15 of our athletes will compete to win medals."
Special Olympics is a volunteer-run sporting group for people with intellectual disability.
South Coast Club welcomes athletes and volunteers from Ulladulla to Victorian border.
Journalist at the Southern Highland News covering council yarns and community news. Got a tip or a story to tell? Email vera.demertzis@southernhighlandnews.com.au or call on 0427 250 908.
