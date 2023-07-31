Members of Milton Ulladulla VIEW Club gathered recent at the Dunn Lewis Centre and enjoyed the club's monthly luncheon meeting.
It was the club's Christmas in July celebration which was enjoyed by all.
A drink was offered upon arrival, and a shopping opportunity was provided by Bagz'n'Bitz by Nicky.
Many people went home with new bags and the club is grateful to Nicky's kind support.
Members marked this celebration event with a generous donation to the giving tree, which raises funds for The Smith Family.
The Smith Family is a national independent children's charity committed to helping disadvantaged Australian children, by unlocking opportunities through education and learning.
During the meeting, members took time to vote on VIEW National Resolutions.
Every two years VIEW members vote on issues of importance that will be the focus of advocacy and lobbying work for the coming years.
The three short-listed resolutions, for 2022-2023, are focussed on providing adequate internet access to children in rural and remote areas of Australia, restrictions on sports betting companies advertising, and social housing and homelessness issues.
The club bid farewell to Trish Scott and wished her all the best for the future. Trish had been the Club's member for many years before moving.
Next month, the club's guest speaker is Diana Mitchell from Community Transport Aid.
Any women wishing to know more about the club are welcome to contact Denise on 4454 5299.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.