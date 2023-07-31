In a persuasive speech competition, students from 3J collaborated with Hayden's Pies to showcase their remarkable talents. The event was filled with creativity, effort, and dedication from all participants. The persuasive speeches centered around unique pie recipes that left everyone yearning for a taste. Ivy won with her irresistible Smores Pie, captivating Hayden. Willow also impressed with him with her savory Bangers and Smash Pie. A book featuring all the impressive entries is now available at Hayden's Pies store, serving as a testament to the students' incredible talent and persuasive abilities. Congratulations to Ivy, Willow, and all of 3J for their outstanding contributions. This competition was a remarkable display of young talent and culinary creativity.