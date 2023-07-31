STUDENTS and staff at Ulladulla Public School have packed a lot things into the term which has been enjoyed by all.
Here is a rundown of what they have been busy doing of late.
Celebrating Diversity and Inclusion Day
Bright clothes and bright smiles to celebrate diversity and promote inclusion at Ulladulla Public School.
Colour and fun run
The school's Parent and Citizens organised a highly successful and enjoyable colour/fun run. There were challenges set along the way. The students had a fabulous day and loved watching their teachers being slimmed.
Storyfest
Four days of inspiring StoryFest events took place at Ulladulla Public. Australian children's authors, Sue Whiting, RA Spratt and Gus Gordon shared their passion for creating stories. A very special visitor attended Sue Whiting's event, Her Excellency, the Honourable Margaret Beazley who enjoyed listening to Sue share her passion for creating stories.
School Athletics Carnival
The school's athletics carnival was a great success and Sea Hawks were winners of the carnival.
Age Champions were: Junior Boys: Jonah Kann; Junior Girls: Ella Ward, 11s Boys: Lochie Helmes, 11s Girls: Giselle Rea, Senior Boys: Blake Robertson, Senior Girls: Aanya Hamza
Winning house - Sea Hawks Captains Coco Somerfield, Pippi Somers Denford, Haylie Zerafa and Kodi Upson
District Athletics Carnival
The District Athletics Carnival was held recently at Surfside Oval. All students had a great time and did fantastic, achieving great results. Destiny Oldfield-Powers broke the senior girls high jump record with a massive PB. She came second overall and progressed to regionals. Many other students have also been successful and will progress to regionals, we will publish the official results in the school newsletter and ClassDojo.
PSSA Basketball
Congratulations to the boys PSSA basketball team on their round thee victory against Broulee Public School. It was a nail biter until the last second, with Ulladulla Public School winning in extra time: 47-46. Next game will be round four against Merimbula Public School on Friday 18 August, 12pm at Milton Showground.
Spelling Bee
Ulladulla Public School held a Spelling Bee and many of our students competed against each other. The spelling bee champion was Summer Cuddy and runner up Koa Watene.
Hayden's Pies Competition
In a persuasive speech competition, students from 3J collaborated with Hayden's Pies to showcase their remarkable talents. The event was filled with creativity, effort, and dedication from all participants. The persuasive speeches centered around unique pie recipes that left everyone yearning for a taste. Ivy won with her irresistible Smores Pie, captivating Hayden. Willow also impressed with him with her savory Bangers and Smash Pie. A book featuring all the impressive entries is now available at Hayden's Pies store, serving as a testament to the students' incredible talent and persuasive abilities. Congratulations to Ivy, Willow, and all of 3J for their outstanding contributions. This competition was a remarkable display of young talent and culinary creativity.
