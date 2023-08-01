MUM Real Estate continues to support Safe Waters Community Care's drive to help homeless people.
Safe Waters' first shelter, in South Street Ulladulla, was rented to the not-for-profit group by MUM Real Estate and now the agency is supporting the upcoming sleep rough night on Saturday August 12.
People on Saturday, August 12 are encouraged to sleep rough for a night at the Safe Waters' shelter on the Princes Highway.
MUM's two principals, Katie Konrad and Chris Coffey, were only too happy to sponsor the shelter's founder Sarah Date who is sleeping rough on the night.
Sarah said she approached Chris about sponsoring her to sleep rough because Safe Waters and MUM Real Estate have a supportive relationship.
All businesses can sponsor a rough sleeper for the night or even take part - see details below.
"It was a pretty easy decision," Chris said about sponsoring Sarah.
He also talked about the benefits of renting properties to groups like Safe Waters.
Chris explained that they worked for a landlord and the owners of the South Street property were "great" when it came to renting their property to Safe Waters.
The more the South Street owners learned about what Safe Waters stood for the happier they were to enter a rental agreement.
"South Street is now a transitional house and now we are trying to get more real estate to rent us properties so we have more transitional houses," Sarah said.
Transitional housing is short to medium-term subsidised rental housing [generally from three to eighteen months] for eligible people experiencing homelessness or those at risk.
Safe Waters now has four transitional houses and at the start of the year only had two.
Chris said they have never had any dramas in regards to complaints coming from people who live near the South Street shelter which is now a transitional home.
"Another real estate agent can contact us and say 'Safe Waters has approached us' and we can tell them how Safe Waters has been a good tenant," Chris said.
"This gives people confidence and this information is passed onto the owners as at the end of the day it's the owners' decision.
"Safe Waters has never been late with their rent and has always looked after the place."
Sarah added if there happened to be any damages they guarantee the damage would be fixed at Safe Waters' expense.
She added a staff member from Safe Waters goes into their transitional houses every week, meaning the property gets regular inspections.
"It is actually a better deal for the landlord with us rather than having anybody in there as we are an organisation that has lots of support in the community and a good reputation to maintain," Sarah said.
Chris said the tenant, in this case, was not the people staying in the property - it was Safe Waters.
"It's in Safe Waters' interest to make sure it all goes well and it does," Chris said.
In recognition of homelessness week 2023, and homelessness in the Ulladulla community, Safe Waters Community Care [SWCC] is planning a rough sleeping event.
The event will be held from Saturday, August 12 from 5pm until 8am Sunday, August 13 at the group's highway shelter in Ulladulla and people are urged to take part - see details below.
SWCC alone has recorded over 360 applications for people who are homeless and sleeping rough in the local area since its establishment in 2019.
"Those are just the people that we know about, many people never reach out for assistance," the spokesperson said.
Suggestions for supporting the SWCC rough sleeping initiative are:
Sleep rough for a night: Sleep rough for the night at our highway shelter in Ulladulla on the grass next to the shelter. Bring a swag, a sleeping bag or sleep in your car (in the allocated car park).
Sponsor a rough sleeper: If you are unable to sleep rough, you can always sponsor a friend, community member or SWCC volunteer, staff, or board member to sleep rough for a night.
There will be a food van available to provide a warm meal on Saturday evening and coffee on Sunday morning. Call SWCC intake on 0457 740 951 or email reception@safewaterscc.org to find out more.
