Shoalhaven Rural Fire Service [RFS] District Manager, Superintendent Matthew Reeves, says the Shoalhaven is facing a "normal if not slightly elevated season at this point of time" when it comes to the risk of bushfires.
He said the risk was nowhere at the same levels as we saw in 2019/20 during the Black Summer bushfire crisis.
The RFS does not want people to panic about the upcoming season - the group wants residents to prepare.
"Don't do nothing to prepare but don't think 'Oh my God we are staring down the barrel of another 2019/20'," Supt. Reeves said.
"The risk is there somewhere in the middle and there is going to be a heighten or a different level of risk for people in some areas than in other areas."
Supt. Reeves said what needs to be remembered was not all parts of the Shoalhaven were burnt during Black Summer.
The RFS has identified areas not burnt in 2019/20 that need to be watched this season as they "have high to extreme fuel loads".
"We have kind of got two Shoalhavens in a sense from a bushfire perspective - areas affected by 2019/20 fires with a different type of bushfire fuel composition where the risk is still there but not what we saw in 2019/20.
"For a landowner who lived in those areas, I would be saying to them to be very aware of the risk in your area."
Supt. Reeves said there was a bush and grass fire risk this season.
He suggests the RFS's 'Get Ready Day' held around the region in September is the perfect way to get information about being bushfire ready.
"You can go to a Get Ready Day, point to a map, say this is where I live and this is what I have done. Then ask - what else do you think I need to do and look at," he said.
Before he talks about what residents should be doing around their properties now to prepare, Supt. Reeves talked about the recent weather condition first.
"It's quite obvious in the landscape that we have has a really dry winter - there has been a real turn in the landscape compared to the last couple of years when we had constant rains," he said
"However, having said that - we are not on the back end of a four-year drought like in 2019/20."
He said the conditions were not the same as the Shoalhaven experienced during Black Summer.
"We are certainly not saying another 2019/2020 season repeat is coming but we are looking at a season of some risks we might have not seen for a while," Supt. Reeves said
He added the soil dryness was high for this time of year.
"The first layer of soil is drying out which is obviously where vegetation draws a lot of its moisture from," he said.
There has been increased grass growth in the Shoalhaven and in 2019/20 there was no fuel from grass growth to burn.
Supt. Reeves said the risk has changed to a degree in the areas burnt during Black Summer.
"We don't have the fuel loads we had in 2019 but we have a different composition," he said.
He said the scrub layers had reformed in past bushfire areas "quite well" after a couple of years of rain.
"What we don't have is all the ground fuel," he said
"However, on a windy day, these areas would carry fire but not a Black Summer fire."
He added we would not see the same number of spot fires this season compared to 2019/20.
"Then we have areas in the Shoalhaven that did not burn where we have 20 to 25-year-old fuel loads that are coming into a dryer spring and summer," he said once more.
Given the RFS knows where these risk areas are things like hazard reduction burns, and even community awareness door-knocks have already been carried out.
More hazard reduction burns are planned for the weeks ahead as well.
"Brigade members have been out improving their awareness of their local areas - like inspecting properties on the bushland/urban interface where they are most at risk from fire impact," Supt. Reeves said.
At some of these bushland/urban interface villages, the RFS carried out doorknock events and left residents with a newsletter with links and information on being prepared.
More Shoalhaven villages can also expect the same sort of community engagement from their local RFS.
The RFS has also been making sure hydrant resources are available and ready, plus checking that fire trails are accessible after the recent rain events.
"We are making sure they are serviceable and where they are not - flagging those ones so the land-managers can repair them or at the very least making sure we understand the limitations that we have got in those areas when we make operational decisions," he said about the fire trails.
The RFS wants the community to be prepared for the bushfire season in advance and not wait until it starts getting hot in October - for example.
Supt. Reeves said the RFS website [https://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/] was another area where rural and residential landowners can go and get information on how to prepare.
"At the end of the day, we live in an area that is prone to bushfires - that comes with living in the Shoalhaven," Supt. Reeves said.
"We have got to be able to turn our mind to those risks and we keep on saying have a plan."
On the RFS website www.rfs.nsw.gov.au there is a section titled plan and prepare which contains stacks of great information.
He said a simple task, like having a plan, can make a big difference "if and when" an emergency unfolds.
"Have you had a chat with your local RFS brigade? Because they can help you moderate the risk and better understand it," he added.
He said moderating and understanding the risk would mean people not unnecessarily "living an anxious life of hypervigilance because that wears people down and is not good for our health".
The Shoalhaven RFS is also only a phone call away on 4424 4424 to get advice and regular information is posted at https://www.facebook.com/nswrfsshoalhaven.
