Shoalhaven's bushfire danger period approaches

Updated August 1 2023 - 12:01pm, first published 11:30am
District Manager, Superintendent Matthew Reeves [second from left] works with RFS members Brett Thomas, Brad Collins and Marc Donnelly about preparing for the upcoming season.
Shoalhaven Rural Fire Service [RFS] District Manager, Superintendent Matthew Reeves, says the Shoalhaven is facing a "normal if not slightly elevated season at this point of time" when it comes to the risk of bushfires.

