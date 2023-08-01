THE Ulladulla Dockers left its best to last on Saturday against the Wollongong Bulldogs in their AFL South Coast Division two match.
The Dockers recorded a 8.10.58 to 5.7.37 win at the Ulladulla Sport Park in what was one of the home side's toughest matches this season.
Read More:
If the Dockers were accurate with the boot, particularly in the first quarter, they would have notched up a comfortable victory.
Ulladulla only kicked one goal in the first quarter, along with five minor scores.
A total of six goals in the final two terms, four of which came in the fourth quarter, got the Dockers home in the end.
Matthew Thompson led the way for the Dockers in the goal-kicking department with four majors, Shayne Leffley was next best with two, while James Hancock and Stephen Browne got one goal each.
Ben Shephard, Shayne Leffley, Harrison Donohue, Tim Bransgrove, Brayden Atkins and Matthew Thompson were named best on ground for the Dockers.
The Dockers remain on top of the ladder with 40 competition points with the Bulldogs next best with 32 points.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.