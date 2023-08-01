What is IBS and how can you manage it?

Sometimes called spastic colon, IBS is a common disorder of the gastrointestinal system. Picture Shutterstock

IBS stands for irritable bowel syndrome. Sometimes called spastic colon, IBS is a common disorder of the gastrointestinal system. Symptoms include:

Abdominal pain or cramps (usually relieved by a bowel movement)

Gas

Bloating

Diarrhoea

Constipation

People with IBS often experience sudden flare-ups of symptoms which can last for days or weeks at a time. Factors such as dietary changes, emotional stress, changes in routine, travel, and anxiety can all trigger IBS symptoms and make them worse.

There is no reliable diagnostic test for IBS, so it is typically diagnosed after other conditions have been ruled out. Its exact cause is unknown.

It is estimated that around 3.5% of Australians have IBS. There is no cure and it is typically a life-long condition. The good news is that IBS does not cause damage to your gut tissue; nor is it associated with a higher risk of more serious diseases of the stomach and colon.

Nevertheless, IBS can cause very unpleasant symptoms that interfere with your daily life. That's why it's important for sufferers of IBS to understand their condition and learn how to manage it.

In this article we discuss the different types of IBS and how to keep symptoms under control. Note that what works for one person won't necessarily work for another; it's necessary to try different remedies to determine what's effective for you.

Categories of IBS

There are four types of IBS.

Constipation-predominant IBS (IBS-C) is characterised by recurring bouts of constipation and abdominal discomfort.

Diarrhoea-predominant IBS (IBS-C) is characterised by recurring bouts of diarrhoea and abdominal discomfort.

Mixed IBS is characterised by alternating bouts of constipation and diarrhoea.

Undefined or unclassified IBS (IBS-U) is characterised by a range of symptoms, none of which are predominant.

Managing IBS symptoms

IBS can be managed using natural or pharmacological means, or a combination of both. Whether or not a remedy or medicine is effective depends largely on the type of IBS you have, as well as the frequency and severity of your symptoms.

Lifestyle and dietary changes

Mild cases of IBS can usually be controlled with changes to your diet and lifestyle. If you find that certain foods or drinks tend to trigger symptoms, limit your consumption or eliminate them from your diet altogether. Common examples include:

Dairy products

Gluten

Alcohol

Carbonated beverages

Fructose

People with IBS are advised to consume lots of fibre as it helps to regulate your digestive system. A high-fibre diet is the best way to do this, but fibre supplements are also effective. You can buy them online and have them delivered same-day by one of the various Melbourne courier services.

As for lifestyle changes, one of the most important things you can do is find ways to manage your stress and anxiety. Many people with IBS find that their symptoms worsen during periods of emotional or psychological distress. You can relieve stress by:

Doing regular exercise

Practising deep breathing

Practising meditation

Getting sufficient sleep

Medications and supplements

If changes to your lifestyle and diet aren't enough to keep IBS symptoms at bay, it may be necessary to use medications and/or supplements.

As we noted in the previous section, fibre pills are a good way to ensure you're getting enough dietary fibre. These supplements are mostly used to prevent constipation, but they can help control diarrhoea too.

Beyond fibre supplements, you may want to consider one or more of the following.

Probiotic supplements

Your gut contains a vast array of bacteria known as microbiome. Having too little beneficial bacteria in your gut can result in IBS symptoms. Examples of beneficial bacteria include Bifidobacteria and lactobacilli. Eating fermented foods like kimchi, yogurt, and tempeh can increase the amount of good bacteria in your gut.

There are also specially formulated probiotic supplements designed to improve overall gut health. These supplements can make a big difference to people with IBS. You can buy them over the counter at your local chemist's shop or order them online and have them delivered by an Australian courier.

Laxatives

For constipation that doesn't improve with fibre supplements, laxatives are a potential solution. Polyethylene glycol and magnesium hydroxide are commonly used for this purpose.

Anti-diarrhoeal medicine

Regular exercise and other lifestyle changes are oftentimes enough to manage diarrhoea in people with IBS. However, flare-ups are inevitable. Sometimes they occur at the worst of times. Anti-diarrhoeal medications can help.

The standard medication is loperamide (Imodium), which reduces contractions in your gut and slows down the digestive process. Loperamide is available over the counter. If it's not enough to control your symptoms, your GP may prescribe you a medication such as eluxadoline or rifaximin.

Other medications