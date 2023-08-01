COME on people - just get out of the cold and come into the warmth and friendliness of Ulladulla Library.
The library, one again, has a heap of activities planned this month for people of all ages.
The agenda is:
Get Creative at Ulladulla
Monday, August 7 2pm to 4pm
Try your hand at some painted terracotta pots. All materials provided. No experience needed. Bookings can be made online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call 4444 8820.
Author talk: David Kerr
Thursday, August 10 from 10.30am to 11.30am. David Kerr is an author, relationship therapist, educator, radio broadcaster, pastor, traveller and artist. In his book Out of Latvia he tells Peter Jirgens story, of his fathers new life as an immigrant in a land far from home. Bookings can be made online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call 4444 8820.
Monthly Movies at Ulladulla Library
Wednesday, August 16 from 2pm
Otto is a grump who's given up on life following the loss of his wife and wants to end it all. When a young family moves in nearby, he meets his match in quick-witted Marisol, leading to a friendship that will turn his world around. Bookings can be made online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call 4444 8820.
Be connected senior tech program
Tuesdays in August from 2pm to 3pm
Book into one of the library's free Be Connected Tech Programs which cover a range of tech-related topics and help you build the skills and confidence to use computers, tablets and smartphones. For more information head to our website, speak to one of our friendly staff or drop into Ulladulla Library. Bookings can be made online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call 4444 8820.
For the kids
Book Week Book Craft Box
Tuesday, August 22 3.45 pm to 4.30pm
Calling all book lovers! This Book Week craft is just for you. Come to the library after school and decorate your own little book box. For children aged 5 to 15 years. Bookings can be made online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call 4444 8820.
Baby Rhymetime on Mondays at 10.30am to 11am
Get to meet other parents and carers of babies at these fun sessions which feature music, rhymes, and stories. For babies aged 0-18months, .Bookings can be made online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call 4444 8820
Toddler Storytime on Tuesdays at 10.30am to 11am
Come along for some stories, rhymes, music or craft for toddlers and preschoolers. For children aged 18 months to five years. .Bookings can be made online at shoalhavenlibraries.com.au/events or call 4444 8820.
