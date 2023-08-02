Mollymook Surf Life Saving Club member, Sam Zustovich, is set to represent Australia again.
Surf Life Saving Australia recently announce the athletes selected to represent Australia at the International Surf Rescue Challenge [ISRC].
Sam was selected in the 13-member team to compete in the hotly contested International Surf Rescue Championships at South Padre Island in Texas, USA in September.
Head coach Kurt Wilson says the Australian Lifesaving Team ISRC Team represents a new generation of athletes for the sport.
"This tour represents an immense opportunity for the Australian Lifesaving Team, we have a new generation of athletes at the pointy end of the sport who are ready to lead the sport forward through not only the domestic events but international Championships like the International Surf Rescue Challenge [ISRC]," Wilson said.
"With six new debutants, six capped representatives and four of the team members on the roster from the 2022 World Championships winning team, it's a brilliant mix of experience and youthfulness.
"I'm positive we will maximise the performance potential from this group and set in place a strong foundation for the program into the LWC2024 on Gold Coast and beyond."
