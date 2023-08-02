HEARING about people like Ella Whitall makes you think one thing - our future is in good hands.
The 17-year-old Year 12 Ulladulla High School student recently learnt she would receive an OaA Youth Community Award.
The order of Australia Association (NSW) Youth Community Service Award recognises NSW senior high school students who have shown commendable service to their communities.
Ella will be presented with her award at a formal ceremony in September.
She took time out from her busy schedule to tell the Milton Ulladulla Times find more about why she loves her community so much.
We decided a Q&A format was the best way to show her dedication to her community and school.
What sort of community activities are you involved with?
"I have been actively involved in the community for as long as I remember, whether that was annually participating in Relay for life or representing the Milton Ulladulla Football Club in girls soccer for many years. Within the last 18-months there have been a number of initiatives I have been involved in providing service within the community. Last year myself and others represented Ulladulla High at our local Community Expo, an event visited by hundreds who live within the Shoalhaven, showcasing the amazing people and things within our town. Ulladulla High had a stall on leadership and what our SRC does for the school and wider community. I have also been present at our community Anzac Day marches, this year presenting the prayer reading which was extremely honourable. Similarly leading the Milton Show parade around the showground at the beginning of this year with my fellow Captain, Cooper Treeweke. Recently I have been involved with the organisation and presentation of a youth politics event with the help of organisation Town Hall Gilmore. This event was run at Milton Theatre on the 29th of June and was an informative panel discussion on the upcoming referendum. Myself, two other moderators, three powerful First Nations Women, local politicians, lawyers and teachers were on the panel and provided the audience with a range of information and opinions. This event was extremely successful and important to shed light on serious issues affecting young First Nations Peoples and what the upcoming referendum means to them. Currently myself and my best friend have had the opportunity to work through our school's student environmental coordinator to work with the people who run Ulladulla Vinnies winter appeal. Through this opportunity we have had the chance to work with the upcoming executive committee for Ulladulla High's 2024 Student RC to raise $1000 which will be used to purchase tin soup to be donated to the Vinnies Winter appeal."
Where does your sense of community come from?
"I believe that I was born with my sense of community. I was born in Milton hospital and have lived here my whole life. I do not know any difference. My mum also grew up here so her connections within the community have been transferred down to me. I am extremely lucky to have had a really good senior schooling experience and I believe that has influenced my contribution to the community. Leadership and service is something that I love doing and it comes naturally to me. I have had to represent Ulladulla High school and the south coast in local, state and national forums which focused on what our community is lacking and what can be done to fix these issues. My involvement in the Shoalhaven Youth Advisory committee and NSW rural youth ambassadors program provided me with a platform to talk about Ulladulla to people who can make real change. I continuously verbalised what our rural town is lacking, pressed people within the educational department, spoke to members in the council about Ulladulla's environment and continuously stayed strong, verbalising that I am serious in what I am passionate about. Representing Ulladulla at such an important level definitely impacted my sense of community and how much pride I do have in our beach town."
What is it about your community that you love the most?
"What I love most about Ulladulla would have to be the environment. I know it's cliché but we truly do live in the most beautiful part of Australia. I spend a lot of my time outside, usually walking. It has only been something I have been doing for the past six months but during this time I have explored so much of Ulladulla and my god it is so amazing. Whenever I'm outside I just feel happy. Genuinely happy. I have developed an appreciation for everything around me and how brilliant mother nature is. I also really love where I work and where I go to school. Both of these environments have been extremely positive, supportive and fun. I am lucky to have had such a good experience, not everyone does and it's important to understand that and take it on when trying to make change for the people within the community."
What range of emotions went through your mind when you heard you would be getting such an award?
"When I received the news I was receiving this award I was actually at Government house with fellow Captain, Cooper Treeweke representing Ulladulla High. I had a notification on my phone. I opened the email, shock horror on my face. I had imposter syndrome and thought maybe they had sent the wrong person the wrong email, but when I saw my name in the email congratulating me personally I knew it was not a mistake. I cried."
Do you think you deserved the award?
"I do think I deserve this award. Over the past two years I have dedicated so much time, patience and commitment in representing the school and community. Being recognised sometimes can mean so much and for such a prestigious award it means the most. Leadership has given me so much confidence I didn't know that I needed. I think you need to be real with yourself sometimes, that means reflecting on what you've done, why you're doing it, who you are and if you're being what you want yourself to be. I have had many of these be real with yourself moments since finding out about this award and honestly I am proud of myself and don't think I should be ashamed for that."
Obviously, you are in Year 12 - what are your post-school plans?
"Yes I am in Year 12 and I have way too many post school plans for one person. I will definitely move on to university, I'm just not too sure what to study. I have many passions so trying to figure out what I want to do is very difficult for me. Over the two year course of Aboriginal studies I have developed a strong drive and determination to continue being a strong ally for our First Nations Peoples' rights and support them where there are gaps within society, specifically health care. I have always been very health driven, wanting to help others in their most vulnerable state is what my life's purpose is. I might study paramedicine, I might study nursing, I might study health science or public health. I am not sure but I know whatever I do I will be extremely tenacious. The idea of being a politician has also been on my mind for years. I find it extremely easy to debate and argue. I love the idea of a challenge and going into an environment where I could make change excites me. I'm still undecided but have only applied for health related courses for university so I think that speaks louder than words."
How are the HSC preparations going?
"The HSC preparation is going well so far. I am currently studying for trials and I'm feeling good about it. These trial exams are exciting to me. I know what I know and I can only revise and try my hardest. It's important to me to not be so hard on myself because I know my strengths and weaknesses and these next few months are not going to ruin my life, they're only going to make it better."
