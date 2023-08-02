Milton Ulladulla Times
Our Future

Ulladulla High's Ella Whitall wins OaA Youth Community Award

Updated August 2 2023 - 11:58am, first published 11:30am
Ulladulla High's Ella Whitall wins OaA Youth Community Award. Picture supplied
HEARING about people like Ella Whitall makes you think one thing - our future is in good hands.

