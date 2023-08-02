"I have been actively involved in the community for as long as I remember, whether that was annually participating in Relay for life or representing the Milton Ulladulla Football Club in girls soccer for many years. Within the last 18-months there have been a number of initiatives I have been involved in providing service within the community. Last year myself and others represented Ulladulla High at our local Community Expo, an event visited by hundreds who live within the Shoalhaven, showcasing the amazing people and things within our town. Ulladulla High had a stall on leadership and what our SRC does for the school and wider community. I have also been present at our community Anzac Day marches, this year presenting the prayer reading which was extremely honourable. Similarly leading the Milton Show parade around the showground at the beginning of this year with my fellow Captain, Cooper Treeweke. Recently I have been involved with the organisation and presentation of a youth politics event with the help of organisation Town Hall Gilmore. This event was run at Milton Theatre on the 29th of June and was an informative panel discussion on the upcoming referendum. Myself, two other moderators, three powerful First Nations Women, local politicians, lawyers and teachers were on the panel and provided the audience with a range of information and opinions. This event was extremely successful and important to shed light on serious issues affecting young First Nations Peoples and what the upcoming referendum means to them. Currently myself and my best friend have had the opportunity to work through our school's student environmental coordinator to work with the people who run Ulladulla Vinnies winter appeal. Through this opportunity we have had the chance to work with the upcoming executive committee for Ulladulla High's 2024 Student RC to raise $1000 which will be used to purchase tin soup to be donated to the Vinnies Winter appeal."