These days Bill Chambers and Kim Cheshire, who are set to perform at the Milton Theatre on Saturday August 5 [doors open 7.30pm] probably come under the banner of 'Alt Country'. The irony in this title is that these fellas are doing nothing alternative to the style of country music they've been playing for literally decades. It's just that the term 'Alt Country' has had to be invented to differentiate the real-deal-original-roots-music that country was, from today's overproduced radio friendly 'bubble gum pop' where the only clue that it's being passed off as country is that the artist is wearing a hat and there may be a pickup truck in the film clip.On this 2023 tour the boys will be backed by The Outatowners who are the cream of the Australian Country musician crop. With Rod Mc Cormack and son Jackson, Steve Fearnley and James Gillard, it'd be easier to list who these fellas haven't backed than attempt to credit everyone they have. Together they'll be drawing on a combined back catalogue of original albums spanning 60 years collectively and putting their own slant on a few of their favourite versions of familiar legends. There will be a healthy mix of storytelling singer songwriter ballads, and a very solid dose of good rockin' and swingin' tunes for those who want to scratch up the dance floor. Tickets at https://www.stickytickets.com.au/yq8hy/bill_chambers_and_kim_cheshire.aspx