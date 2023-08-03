Big weekend ahead folks - lots to see and do.......
Milton market
August 5
The next Milton Village Showground Market will be held on Saturday August 5. With over 90 stallholders selling some unique handmade and specialised gifts for everyone. Live music will play throughout the day, and you can enjoy some delicious street foods, coffee and pastries, fresh baked breads, pancakes and homemade jams, relishes and local honey. Milton-Ulladulla Lions will have their barbeque operating. Bring a picnic blanket with you there is plenty of open spaces to laze in the sunshine while enjoying the market vibe. Starts at 9am finishes at 2pm.
Kim Cheshire Bill Chambers and The Outatowners
Saturday August 5
These days Bill Chambers and Kim Cheshire, who are set to perform at the Milton Theatre on Saturday August 5 [doors open 7.30pm] probably come under the banner of 'Alt Country'. The irony in this title is that these fellas are doing nothing alternative to the style of country music they've been playing for literally decades. It's just that the term 'Alt Country' has had to be invented to differentiate the real-deal-original-roots-music that country was, from today's overproduced radio friendly 'bubble gum pop' where the only clue that it's being passed off as country is that the artist is wearing a hat and there may be a pickup truck in the film clip.On this 2023 tour the boys will be backed by The Outatowners who are the cream of the Australian Country musician crop. With Rod Mc Cormack and son Jackson, Steve Fearnley and James Gillard, it'd be easier to list who these fellas haven't backed than attempt to credit everyone they have. Together they'll be drawing on a combined back catalogue of original albums spanning 60 years collectively and putting their own slant on a few of their favourite versions of familiar legends. There will be a healthy mix of storytelling singer songwriter ballads, and a very solid dose of good rockin' and swingin' tunes for those who want to scratch up the dance floor. Tickets at https://www.stickytickets.com.au/yq8hy/bill_chambers_and_kim_cheshire.aspx
Come try croquet day
August 5
The Milton Ulladulla Croquet Club [MUCC] is hosting one of its regular "Come n Try "sessions on Saturday, August 5 from 9am to 12pm MUCC is located at Milton Showground Croobyar road. Feel free to come along and join in the fun while making new friends. Club member play seven days a week and look forward to sharing their knowledge of the game with you.
Feast of footy
August 6
The Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs are hosting a big day of rugby league on Sunday August 6 at Bill Andriske, Mollymook Oval. First and reserve grade will feature, as will the Open Women's Tackle [OWT] and the Ladies League Team [LLT]. The draw is: LLT2 Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs v Shellharbour Sharks 10.30am, LLT1: Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs v Shellharbour Sharks 11.30am, Reserve Grade Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs v Shellharbour Sharks 12.30pm, First Grade Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs v Shellharbour Sharks 2pm and OWT Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs v Warilla-Lake South Gorillas 3.30pm.
Up North
Market Fare
Whether you're after farm fresh veg, plants for the garden, or a great gift, your local market is bound to have it. This week, weekend Jervis Bay Maritime Museum Market (Saturday, 10am-2pm), The Berry Markets (Sunday, 8.30am-2.30pm), The Mill Market at Pyree (Sunday, 10am-3pm), and Culburra Beach Market (Sunday, 8am-2pm).
Down South
'The Great Romantics'
Milton-raised soprano Bronwyn Douglass and pianist Alan Hicks are coming to Batehaven on Sunday, August 6 to perform 'The Great Romantics'. The Opera Australia singer will perform pieces by Verdi, Wagner and Strauss as part of their classical catalogue at St Bernard's Church from 1pm. Buy your tickets at trybooking.com or at the venue.
