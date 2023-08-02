People in the Milton, Ulladulla and wider communities can join up with Woolworths this month to support Share the Dignity's drive.
Five cents from the sale of every period care product at the Ulladulla Woolworths supermarket in August will be donated to help Share the Dignity provide free period care products, as well as the maintenance of 100 plus Dignity Vending Machines, which dispense free period packs discretely and free of charge to those in need.
Share the Dignity is a women's charity in Australia, that works to make a real difference in the lives of those experiencing homelessness, fleeing domestic violence, or doing it tough.

The group distributes period products to women, girls, and anyone who menstruates who needs support.
Pink collection boxes, this month, will also be available in the Ulladulla Woolworths for the donation of period care products.
All period products in their original packaging including pads, tampons, menstrual cups, period undies, reusable pads and incontinence aids can be placed in the collection boxes.
Donations will be distributed by volunteers to Share the Dignity's 3000-plus charity partners including homeless and domestic violence shelters, along with other organisations helping vulnerable community members.
Woolworths Group Manager Ben Sealey said the group was proud to continue its partnership with Share the Dignity and support the meaningful change they are creating.
"We would also like to thank all of our Milton, Ulladulla, and distinct customers for their donations, as their generous contribution has helped lessen the impact of challenging times over the years," he said.
Woolworths will also be offering a range of personal care discounts and deals to local customers, including 30 percent off disposable period pads, tampons and liners.
Share the Dignity is aiming to collect at least 200,000 period products during its latest Dignity drive, with increasingly high demand from their charity partners.
Share the Dignity founder and Managing Director Rochelle Courtenay said they often come across heartbreaking stories, such as a recent incident of a father living in a car with his daughter.
"His daughter had experienced her first period and unfortunately found himself unable to source the support she needed," Rochelle said.
"You never know what someone is going through and, at the very least, let's ensure they can manage their period with dignity," she said.
Since 2019, Woolworths has donated more than $2.5 million to Share the Dignity.
These donations have helped fund 107 of Share the Dignity's Dignity Vending Machines, which dispense free packs of pads and tampons and are located in community centres, homeless hubs, charities, Aboriginal Medical Services, hospitals and other areas where there is a need across Australia.
