Ulladulla student Emma-Jane Binder is enjoying being part of an Aboriginal trainee program.
A NSW Government program is giving 21 NSW Year 11 Aboriginal students first-hand experience in working for the government and accredited training to help set them on a career path.
Emma-Jane is one of the students taking part in the program.
The Department of Planning and Environment (DPE) has partnered with group training organisation HVTC on a new pilot School-based Aboriginal Trainee program (SBAT) that will see the students complete accredited training while finishing their senior studies.
Emma-Jane is undertaking a traineeship with NPWS on the South Coast under the supervision of Team Leader Nathan Cattell.
"I am learning so much about the land and local marine animals," Emma-Jane said.
"Going out and exploring different sites and doing different tasks, no two days are the same.
"It's an exciting experience and I really appreciate everyone taking the time to share their knowledge and teach me different skills."
Mr Cattell said it was good to have Emma-Jane onboard.
"It's a great program and amazing to support a young person's development, watch them grow and learn about the culture and environment we work and live in," he said.
"All our staff have been involved in Emma's journey and I haven't once had Emma say she's had a boring day."
The pilot program has so far seen 21 Aboriginal students secure traineeships with DPE in various locations in regional and metropolitan areas, working for business units including Property and Development NSW, Planning, the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS), Water, Land and Housing Corporation, Environment and Heritage, and the Jenolan Caves Reserve Trust.
Minister for Lands and Property Steve Kamper said the program will run until 2024 when, on completion, the students will receive an accredited training certificate in areas including Certificate II in Workplace Skills, Certificate III in Business, and Certificate II in Conservation and Ecosystems Management.
"This is a great initiative to give young Aboriginal students experience and a taste of working life in government across a range of areas while supporting their local communities, helping pave the way for future career opportunities in the public service or other areas they may choose," Mr Kamper said.
Department of Planning and Environment Director of Aboriginal and Cultural Affairs Amanda McCarthy said students are required to complete 100 days on-the-job training and dedicate one day a week to their placement over two years.
"Students are paid for days they attend the workplace spending one day a week with the department in school terms and optional additional days during school holidays," Ms McCarthy said.
"This program is a significant step in supporting young Aboriginal students to secure meaningful career opportunities and contributed to the national Closing the Gap target of 67 percent of Indigenous youth in employment, education or training by 2031."
