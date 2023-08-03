Call for updated community consultation on traffic light proposal

PROPER community consultation is what State Member for the South Coast, Liza Butler, wants when it comes to the South Street and Princes Highway traffic lights proposal.
The proposal to install a set of traffic lights stems from the Milton and Ulladulla Traffic Study Transport for NSW undertook in 2018.
"The town has changed since then and will continue to change," Ms Butler said to suggest why an updated study needs to be carried out.
She wants other options offered to the community to look at and once again called for "proper community consultation".
Mrs Butler did say the intersection is dangerous and is now giving residents the chance to have their say.
The State Member for the South Coast has commenced a petition here which gives residents the chance to make a comment.
People can still sign the petition and Ms Butler is also organising a letter-drop regarding the traffic light proposal.
She will be meeting with Transport for NSW representatives next week.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said they plan to monitor the petition's results.
"Transport is aware of the petition and will consult with the community and key stakeholders on its plans for safety improvements at the Princes Highway and South Street intersection," the spokesperson said
"Feedback received during the consultation will be assessed by Transport and any changes/mitigation measures resulting from feedback will be provided to the community prior to any work starting."
The spokesperson said Transport for NSW responded to community concerns.
"The community raised concerns for the safety of motorists and pedestrians at the Princes Highway and South Street intersection during the consultation with Transport for NSW for the 2018 Milton and Ulladulla Traffic Study," the spokesperson said.
"A recommendation from this Traffic Study was to target 'right through,' 'cross traffic' and 'rear end' type crashes at the Princes Highway/South Street intersection through the installation of a roundabout or signal control."
Transport considered various options and assessed each option based on how it would deliver the project objectives.
Transport identified traffic signals at the South Street intersection and pedestrian ramps at Wason Street as the most suitable way to increase safety for all road users, including pedestrians, and improve pedestrian connectivity in the area.
"The key objectives of the project are to improve pedestrian connectivity, decrease unsafe road movements and improve safety for both vehicles and pedestrians," the spokesperson said.
