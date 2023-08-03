Chris Berry hopes months of preparation pays off when he rows at a major international event.
He has been working hard ever since and Chris says "fingers crossed" that he hopes to return home with a medal.
The 59-year-old outrigger was selected in the six-man Golden Master Men's Australian team.
"Our preparation has been going really well and we have been trained really hard over the past few months," Chris said
"Our three NSW paddlers, including myself, have travelled up to Queensland once a month and trained and raced with our other three paddlers.
"We have had two races together and won our division."
The six-man crew has worked hard on paddling as one.
"So we have jelled as a team which is half the battle sometimes. All the crew has been training extremely hard over winter and putting in the long kilometres," he said.
The event's opening ceremony is on August 12 and the team races on Monday, August 14.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.